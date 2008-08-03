aws-sdk-rust

You must generate an Access Key before getting started. All examples will utilize access_key_id and access_key_secret variables which represent the Access Key ID and Secret Access Key values you generated.

This example uses the aws-sdk-s3 ↗ crate from the AWS SDK for Rust ↗. You must pass in the R2 configuration credentials when instantiating your S3 client:

Compatibility Client versions may introduce modifications to the default checksum behavior that could be incompatible with R2 APIs. If you encounter checksum-related errors, add the following to your config: . request_checksum_calculation ( RequestChecksumCalculation :: WhenRequired ) . response_checksum_validation ( ResponseChecksumValidation :: WhenRequired )

Basic Usage

use aws_sdk_s3 as s3 ; use aws_smithy_types :: date_time :: Format :: DateTime ; #[ tokio :: main ] async fn main () -> Result <(), s3 :: Error > { let bucket_name = "sdk-example" ; let account_id = "<accountid>" ; let access_key_id = "<access_key_id>" ; let access_key_secret = "<access_key_secret>" ; // Configure the client let config = aws_config :: from_env () . endpoint_url ( format! ( "https:// {} .r2.cloudflarestorage.com" , account_id )) . credentials_provider ( aws_sdk_s3 :: config :: Credentials :: new ( access_key_id , access_key_secret , None , // session token is not used with R2 None , "R2" , )) . region ( "auto" ) . load () .await ; let client = s3 :: Client :: new ( & config ); // List buckets let list_buckets_output = client . list_buckets () . send () .await? ; println! ( "Buckets:" ); for bucket in list_buckets_output . buckets () { println! ( " - {} : {} " , bucket . name () . unwrap_or_default (), bucket . creation_date () . map_or_else ( || "Unknown creation date" . to_string (), | date | date . fmt ( DateTime ) . unwrap () ) ); } // List objects in a specific bucket let list_objects_output = client . list_objects_v2 () . bucket ( bucket_name ) . send () .await? ; println! ( "

Objects in {} :" , bucket_name ); for object in list_objects_output . contents () { println! ( " - {} : {} bytes, last modified: {} " , object . key () . unwrap_or_default (), object . size () . unwrap_or_default (), object . last_modified () . map_or_else ( || "Unknown" . to_string (), | date | date . fmt ( DateTime ) . unwrap () ) ); } Ok (()) }

Upload Objects

To upload an object to R2:

use aws_sdk_s3 :: primitives :: ByteStream ; use std :: path :: Path ; async fn upload_object ( client : & s3 :: Client , bucket : & str , key : & str , file_path : & str , ) -> Result <(), s3 :: Error > { let body = ByteStream :: from_path ( Path :: new ( file_path )) .await. unwrap (); client . put_object () . bucket ( bucket ) . key ( key ) . body ( body ) . send () .await? ; println! ( "Uploaded {} to {} / {} " , file_path , bucket , key ); Ok (()) }

Download Objects

To download an object from R2:

use std :: fs ; use std :: io :: Write ; async fn download_object ( client : & s3 :: Client , bucket : & str , key : & str , output_path : & str , ) -> Result <(), Box < dyn std :: error :: Error >> { let resp = client . get_object () . bucket ( bucket ) . key ( key ) . send () .await? ; let data = resp . body . collect () .await? ; let bytes = data . into_bytes (); let mut file = fs :: File :: create ( output_path ) ? ; file . write_all ( & bytes ) ? ; println! ( "Downloaded {} / {} to {} " , bucket , key , output_path ); Ok (()) }

Generate Presigned URLs

You can also generate presigned links that can be used to temporarily share public read or write access to a bucket.

use aws_sdk_s3 :: presigning :: PresigningConfig ; use std :: time :: Duration ; async fn generate_get_presigned_url ( client : & s3 :: Client , bucket : & str , key : & str , expires_in : Duration , ) -> Result < String , s3 :: Error > { let presigning_config = PresigningConfig :: expires_in ( expires_in ) ? ; // Generate a presigned URL for GET (download) let presigned_get_request = client . get_object () . bucket ( bucket ) . key ( key ) . presigned ( presigning_config ) .await? ; Ok ( presigned_get_request . uri () . to_string ()) } async fn generate_upload_presigned_url ( client : & s3 :: Client , bucket : & str , key : & str , expires_in : Duration , ) -> Result < String , s3 :: Error > { let presigning_config = PresigningConfig :: expires_in ( expires_in ) ? ; // Generate a presigned URL for PUT (upload) let presigned_put_request = client . put_object () . bucket ( bucket ) . key ( key ) . presigned ( presigning_config ) .await? ; Ok ( presigned_put_request . uri () . to_string ()) }

You can use these presigned URLs with any HTTP client. For example, to upload a file using the PUT URL:

Terminal window curl -X PUT "https://<your-presigned-put-url>" -H "Content-Type: application/octet-stream" --data-binary "@local-file.txt"

To download a file using the GET URL: