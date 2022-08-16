Microsoft Endpoint Manager

Cloudflare Zero Trust can integrate with Microsoft Endpoint Manager and Intune to require that users connect to certain applications from managed devices. Our service-to-service posture check identifies devices based on their serial numbers.

Device posture with Microsoft Endpoint Manager requires:

An Intune license

Microsoft Endpoint Manager managing the device

Cloudflare WARP client deployed on the device

​​ 1. Obtain Microsoft Graph settings

The following values are required:

Client secret

Application (client) ID

Direct (tenant) ID

To retrieve those values:

Log in to your Microsoft Dashboard. Go to App Registrations and select New Registrations. Copy the Application (client) ID value to a safe place. This will be your Client ID. Copy the Directory (tenant) ID value to a safe place. This will be your Customer ID. Go to Certificates & Secrets and select New client secret. Fill in a description and how long the secret should be valid. After completing the form, immediately copy the resulting secret. This will be your Client Secret. Go to API Permissions and select Add permission. Select Application permissions. Search for DeviceManagementManagedDevices and select the Read permission.

​​ 2. Add Intune as a service provider

Go to Settings > WARP Client. Scroll down to Device posture providers and select Add new. Select Microsoft Endpoint Manager. Give your provider a name. This name will be used throughout the dashboard to reference this connection. Enter the Client ID, Client secret and Customer ID as you noted down above. Select a polling frequency for how often Cloudflare Zero Trust should query Microsoft Graph API for information. Select Save.

To ensure the values have been entered correctly, select Test.

​​ 3. Configure the posture check

In the Zero Trust Dashboard External link icon Open external link , go to Settings > WARP Client > Service provider checks. Select Add new. Select the Microsoft Endpoint Manager provider. Configure the device posture attribute you want to check. Select Save.

Next, verify that the service provider posture check is returning the expected results.

​​ Microsoft Intune device attributes

The Microsoft Endpoint Manager device posture check relies on information from the Microsoft Graph API. Refer to Microsoft’s ComplianceState External link icon Open external link and List managedDevices External link icon Open external link documentation for a list of properties returned by the API.