Firewall

The Firewall device posture attribute ensures that a firewall is running on a device.

​​ Enable the firewall check

In the Zero Trust Dashboard External link icon Open external link , go to Settings > WARP Client. Scroll down to WARP client checks and select Add new. Select Firewall. Enter a descriptive name for the check. Select your operating system. Turn on Enable firewall check. Select Save.

Next, verify that the firewall check is returning the expected results.

​​ How WARP checks the firewall status

Operating systems determine Firewall configuration in various ways. Follow the steps below to understand how the WARP client determines if the firewall is enabled.

​​ On macOS

macOS has two firewalls: an application-based firewall and a port-based firewall. The WARP client will report a firewall is enabled if either firewall is running.

Open System Preferences and go to Security & Privacy. Verify that Firewall is set to On.

Run sudo /sbin/pfctl -s info . Look for the value of Status which must be Enabled.

​​ On Windows