Challenge solve rate (CSR)
The challenge solve rate (CSR) is the percentage of issued challenges — Interactive Challenge, JS Challenge, or Managed Challenge actions — that were solved.
This metric helps you evaluate your rule's effectiveness, as well as whether you need to make any adjustments to the rule's criteria or action. Rules in Challenge mode will start generating Challenge Solve Rate data (CSR) which indicates the false positive percentage.
You can find the CSR of a rule by going to its corresponding dashboard page:
- For custom rules, go to Security > WAF > Custom rules.
- For rate limiting rules, go to Security > WAF > Rate limiting rules.
