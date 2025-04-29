Direct AI crawlers with managed robots.txt
Protect your website or application from AI crawlers by implementing a
robots.txt file on your domain to direct AI bot operators on what content they can and cannot scrape for AI model training.
Cloudflare's managed
robots.txt explicitly disallows known bots engaged in scraping for AI purposes and AI agent activity.
AI bots are expected to follow the
robots.txt directives. Otherwise, they risk getting banned.
To implement a
robots.txt file on your domain based on your plan:
- Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard ↗ and select your account and domain.
- Go to Security > Bots.
- Select Configure Bot Fight Mode.
- On Manage bot traffic with robots.txt, select the toggle.
- Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard ↗ and select your account and domain.
- Go to Security > Bots.
- Select Configure Super Bot Fight Mode.
- On Manage bot traffic with robots.txt, select the toggle.
- Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard ↗ and select your account and domain.
- Go to Security > Bots.
- Select Configure Bot Management.
- On Manage bot traffic with robots.txt, select the toggle.
Managed
robots.txt for AI crawlers is available on all plans.
