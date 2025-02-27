The evolution of corporate networks

Related content
If you want to dive into detail about modernizing your corporate network with Cloudflare, refer to the following pages:
In this video, we discuss Cloudflare One, our Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) platform and how it has been designed to revolutionize the corporate network and enable companies with their Zero Trust strategy. Legacy network design is struggling to address today's challenges of security, performance and monitoring needs. Many IT teams are trying to evolve their corporate network with point solutions and finding the lack of integration and performance an issue.
