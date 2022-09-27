Create an Origin Rule in the dashboard
- Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard
Open external link and select your account and domain.
- Go to Rules > Origin Rules.
- Select Create origin rule.
- Enter a descriptive name for the rule in Rule name.
- Under When incoming requests match, define the rule expression.
- Under Set origin parameters, define the Origin Rule settings you wish to change for requests matching the rule expression.
- To save and deploy your rule, select Deploy. If you are not ready to deploy your rule, select Save as Draft.