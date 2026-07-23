Adaptive routing

Overview Failover across pools Enable failover across pools HTTP/2 GOAWAY handling

Adaptive routing controls features that modify the routing of requests to pools and endpoints in response to dynamic conditions, such as during the interval between active health monitoring requests.

Zero-downtime failover will trigger a single retry only if there is another healthy endpoint in the pool and a 521, 522, 523, 525 or 526 error code is occurring. No other error codes will trigger a zero-downtime failover operation.

Failover across pools

When there are no healthy endpoints in the same pool, failover across pools extend the zero-downtime failover of requests to healthy endpoints in alternate pools according to the failover order defined by traffic and endpoint steering.

Geo-steering limitation When using geo-steering, failover across pools only considers pools within the same geographic grouping. If your NA pool becomes unhealthy, traffic will not automatically fail over to your EU pool — it will go to the global fallback pool instead. To enable cross-region failover, include the desired fallback pool as an additional pool within each region's pool list.

Enable failover across pools

In the Cloudflare dashboard, go to the Load Balancing page. Go to Load Balancing ↗ Navigate to your Load Balancers and select Edit. From Adaptive Routing, enable Failover across pools.

HTTP/2 GOAWAY handling

When an origin sends a GOAWAY frame, Cloudflare stops sending new requests on that connection but does not mark the endpoint as unhealthy. Safe-to-retry requests (typically GET) are automatically retried on a new connection. Non-idempotent requests (such as POST or PUT) may not be retried unless the request was not yet sent on the closing connection.