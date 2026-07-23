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Adaptive routing

Last updated View as MarkdownAgent setup

Adaptive routing controls features that modify the routing of requests to pools and endpoints in response to dynamic conditions, such as during the interval between active health monitoring requests.

Zero-downtime failover will trigger a single retry only if there is another healthy endpoint in the pool and a 521, 522, 523, 525 or 526 error code is occurring. No other error codes will trigger a zero-downtime failover operation.

Failover across pools

When there are no healthy endpoints in the same pool, failover across pools extend the zero-downtime failover of requests to healthy endpoints in alternate pools according to the failover order defined by traffic and endpoint steering.

Enable failover across pools

  1. In the Cloudflare dashboard, go to the Load Balancing page.

    Go to Load Balancing ↗

  2. Navigate to your Load Balancers and select Edit.

  3. From Adaptive Routing, enable Failover across pools.

HTTP/2 GOAWAY handling

When an origin sends a GOAWAY frame, Cloudflare stops sending new requests on that connection but does not mark the endpoint as unhealthy. Safe-to-retry requests (typically GET) are automatically retried on a new connection. Non-idempotent requests (such as POST or PUT) may not be retried unless the request was not yet sent on the closing connection.

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