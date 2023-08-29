Network ports
Learn which network ports Cloudflare proxies by default and how to enable Cloudflare’s proxy for additional ports.
Network ports compatible with Cloudflare’s proxy
By default, Cloudflare proxies traffic destined for the HTTP/HTTPS ports listed below.
HTTP ports supported by Cloudflare
HTTPS ports supported by Cloudflare
Ports supported by Cloudflare, but with caching disabled
How to enable Cloudflare’s proxy for additional ports
If traffic for your domain is destined for a different port than the ones listed above, for example you have an SSH server that listens for incoming connections on port 22, either:
- Change your subdomain to be gray-clouded, via your Cloudflare DNS app, to bypass the Cloudflare network and connect directly to your origin.
- Configure a Spectrum application for the hostname running the server. Spectrum supports all ports. Spectrum for all TCP and UDP ports is only available on the Enterprise plan. If you would like to know more about Cloudflare plans, please reach out to your Cloudflare account team.
How to block traffic on additional ports
Block traffic on ports other than 80 and 443 in Cloudflare paid plans by doing one of the following:
If you are using WAF managed rules (previous version), enable rule ID 100015: “Anomaly:Port - Non Standard Port (not 80 or 443)”.
If you are using the new Cloudflare Web Application Firewall (WAF), create a custom rule for this purpose (rule ID 100015 was deprecated in the new WAF). For example, you could use a rule configuration similar to the following:
- Expression:
not (cf.edge.server_port in {80 443})
- Action: Block
- Expression:
Ports 80 and 443 are the only ports compatible with:
- HTTP/HTTPS traffic within China data centers for domains that have the China Network enabled, and
- Proxying of Cloudflare Apps
80 and
443 will be open so that Cloudflare can serve traffic for other customers on these ports. Tools like Netcat will report these non-standard HTTP ports as open.
WAF managed rules or the new Cloudflare Web Application Firewall (WAF) will block traffic at the application layer (layer 7 in the OSI model), preventing HTTP/HTTPS requests over non-standard ports from reaching the origin server.