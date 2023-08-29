Network ports

Learn which network ports Cloudflare proxies by default and how to enable Cloudflare’s proxy for additional ports.

​​ Network ports compatible with Cloudflare’s proxy

By default, Cloudflare proxies traffic destined for the HTTP/HTTPS ports listed below. HTTP ports supported by Cloudflare 80

8080

8880

2052

2082

2086

2095 HTTPS ports supported by Cloudflare 443

2053

2083

2087

2096

8443 Ports supported by Cloudflare, but with caching disabled 2052

2053

2082

2083

2086

2087

2095

2096

8880

8443

​​ How to enable Cloudflare’s proxy for additional ports

If traffic for your domain is destined for a different port than the ones listed above, for example you have an SSH server that listens for incoming connections on port 22, either:

Change your subdomain to be gray-clouded , via your Cloudflare DNS app, to bypass the Cloudflare network and connect directly to your origin.

, via your Cloudflare DNS app, to bypass the Cloudflare network and connect directly to your origin. Configure a Spectrum application for the hostname running the server. Spectrum supports all ports. Spectrum for all TCP and UDP ports is only available on the Enterprise plan. If you would like to know more about Cloudflare plans, please reach out to your Cloudflare account team.

​​ How to block traffic on additional ports

Block traffic on ports other than 80 and 443 in Cloudflare paid plans by doing one of the following:

If you are using WAF managed rules (previous version), enable rule ID 100015: “Anomaly:Port - Non Standard Port (not 80 or 443)”.

If you are using the new Cloudflare Web Application Firewall (WAF), create a custom rule for this purpose (rule ID 100015 was deprecated in the new WAF). For example, you could use a rule configuration similar to the following: Expression: not (cf.edge.server_port in {80 443}) Action: Block



Ports 80 and 443 are the only ports compatible with:

HTTP/HTTPS traffic within China data centers for domains that have the China Network enabled, and

enabled, and Proxying of Cloudflare Apps External link icon Open external link

80

443

WAF managed rules or the new Cloudflare Web Application Firewall (WAF) will block traffic at the application layer (layer 7 in the OSI model External link icon Open external link ), preventing HTTP/HTTPS requests over non-standard ports from reaching the origin server. Cloudflare Access does not support port numbers in URLs. Port numbers are stripped from requests for URLs protected through Cloudflare Access.