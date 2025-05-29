Granting access to others on your account is done with several sets of data principles:

Accounts have Account Members. Account Members have policies. Policies are constructed out of actors, roles, and scopes.

When assigning a new user, you can assign a policy to them directly. If multiple policies are needed, they can be added or revoked at a later time.

Learn how to add new account members, edit or revoke their access, and resend verification emails.

Note To manage account members, you must have a role of Super Administrator and have a verified email address.

View account members

Dashboard

API To view members using the dashboard: Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard ↗ and select your account. Go to Manage Account > Members. To view members using the API, send a GET request.

Add account members

Dashboard

API To add a member to your account: Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard ↗ and select your account. Go to Manage Account > Members. Select Invite. Fill out the following information: Invite members : Enter one or more email addresses (if multiple, separate addresses with commas).

: Enter one or more email addresses (if multiple, separate addresses with commas). Scope : Use a variety of fields to adjust the scope of your roles.

: Use a variety of fields to adjust the scope of your roles. Roles: Choose one or more roles to assign your members. Select Continue to summary. Review the information, then select Invite. Note If a user already has an account with Cloudflare and you have an Enterprise account, you can also select Direct Add to add them to your account without sending an email invitation. To add a member using the API, send a POST request.

Edit member permissions

Dashboard

API To edit member permissions using the dashboard: Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard ↗ and select your account. Go to Manage Account > Members. Select a member record, then select Edit. Update the scope and roles of their permissions. Select Continue to summary. Review the information, then select Update. To edit member permissions using the API, get a list of roles available for an account. Then, send a PUT request to edit their permissions. Request curl --request PUT \ --url https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/{account_id}/members/{member_id} \ --header 'Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>' \ --header 'Content-Type: application/json' \ --data '{ "roles": [ { "id": "<ROLE_ID1>" }, { "id": "<ROLE_ID2>" } ] }'

Resend an invitation

If you invited a member to your account but they cannot find the invitation or the invitation expires, you can resend the invitation through the Cloudflare dashboard:

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard ↗ and select your account1. Go to Manage Account > Members. Select a member record where their Status is Invite Pending. Select Resend invite.

Remove account members

Dashboard

API To revoke a member's access to your account: Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard ↗ and select your account. Go to Manage Account > Members. Locate an account member and expand their record. Click Revoke. Click Yes, revoke access. To revoke a member's access to your account using the API, send a DELETE request.

Note If you have been invited to an account and want to remove yourself from the account, go to Manage Account > Members. Under your email address, select Leave.

Super Administrator access

If you are a Super Administrator for an account that has existing domains and you decide to leave the account, you can invite a new Super Administrator who will have access to the same account privileges.

You can delete your user as a Super Administrator, but you cannot delete your account. Other Super Administrators will continue to have access to the appropriate privileges to manage the account, including billing information.