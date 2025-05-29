 Skip to content
Granting access to others on your account is done with several sets of data principles:

  1. Accounts have Account Members.
  2. Account Members have policies.
  3. Policies are constructed out of actors, roles, and scopes.

When assigning a new user, you can assign a policy to them directly. If multiple policies are needed, they can be added or revoked at a later time.

Learn how to add new account members, edit or revoke their access, and resend verification emails.

View account members

To manage account members, you must have a role of Super Administrator and have a verified email address.

To view members using the dashboard:

  1. Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard and select your account.
  2. Go to Manage Account > Members.

Add account members

To add a member to your account:

  1. Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard and select your account.

  2. Go to Manage Account > Members.

  3. Select Invite.

  4. Fill out the following information:

    • Invite members: Enter one or more email addresses (if multiple, separate addresses with commas).
    • Scope: Use a variety of fields to adjust the scope of your roles.
    • Roles: Choose one or more roles to assign your members.

  5. Select Continue to summary.

  6. Review the information, then select Invite.

Edit member permissions

To edit member permissions using the dashboard:

  1. Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard and select your account.
  2. Go to Manage Account > Members.
  3. Select a member record, then select Edit.
  4. Update the scope and roles of their permissions.
  5. Select Continue to summary.
  6. Review the information, then select Update.

Resend an invitation

If you invited a member to your account but they cannot find the invitation or the invitation expires, you can resend the invitation through the Cloudflare dashboard:

  1. Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard and select your account1.
  2. Go to Manage Account > Members.
  3. Select a member record where their Status is Invite Pending.
  4. Select Resend invite.

Remove account members

To revoke a member's access to your account:

  1. Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard and select your account.
  2. Go to Manage Account > Members.
  3. Locate an account member and expand their record.
  4. Click Revoke.
  5. Click Yes, revoke access.

Super Administrator access

If you are a Super Administrator for an account that has existing domains and you decide to leave the account, you can invite a new Super Administrator who will have access to the same account privileges.

You can delete your user as a Super Administrator, but you cannot delete your account. Other Super Administrators will continue to have access to the appropriate privileges to manage the account, including billing information.