Manage
Granting access to others on your account is done with several sets of data principles:
- Accounts have Account Members.
- Account Members have policies.
- Policies are constructed out of actors, roles, and scopes.
When assigning a new user, you can assign a policy to them directly. If multiple policies are needed, they can be added or revoked at a later time.
Learn how to add new account members, edit or revoke their access, and resend verification emails.
To manage account members, you must have a role of Super Administrator and have a verified email address.
To view members using the dashboard:
- Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard ↗ and select your account.
- Go to Manage Account > Members.
To view members using the API, send a
GET request.
To manage account members, you must have a role of Super Administrator and have a verified email address.
To add a member to your account:
-
Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard ↗ and select your account.
-
Go to Manage Account > Members.
-
Select Invite.
-
Fill out the following information:
-
Select Continue to summary.
-
Review the information, then select Invite.
To add a member using the API, send a
POST request.
To manage account members, you must have a role of Super Administrator and have a verified email address.
To edit member permissions using the dashboard:
- Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard ↗ and select your account.
- Go to Manage Account > Members.
- Select a member record, then select Edit.
- Update the scope and roles of their permissions.
- Select Continue to summary.
- Review the information, then select Update.
To edit member permissions using the API, get a list of roles available for an account.
Then, send a
PUT request to edit their permissions.
If you invited a member to your account but they cannot find the invitation or the invitation expires, you can resend the invitation through the Cloudflare dashboard:
- Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard ↗ and select your account1.
- Go to Manage Account > Members.
- Select a member record where their Status is Invite Pending.
- Select Resend invite.
-
To manage account members, you must have a role of Super Administrator and have a verified email address.↩
To manage account members, you must have a role of Super Administrator and have a verified email address.
To revoke a member's access to your account:
- Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard ↗ and select your account.
- Go to Manage Account > Members.
- Locate an account member and expand their record.
- Click Revoke.
- Click Yes, revoke access.
To revoke a member's access to your account using the API, send a
DELETE request.
If you are a Super Administrator for an account that has existing domains and you decide to leave the account, you can invite a new Super Administrator who will have access to the same account privileges.
You can delete your user as a Super Administrator, but you cannot delete your account. Other Super Administrators will continue to have access to the appropriate privileges to manage the account, including billing information.
Was this helpful?
- Resources
- API
- New to Cloudflare?
- Products
- Sponsorships
- Open Source
- Support
- Help Center
- System Status
- Compliance
- GDPR
- Company
- cloudflare.com
- Our team
- Careers
- 2025 Cloudflare, Inc.
- Privacy Policy
- Terms of Use
- Report Security Issues
- Trademark
-