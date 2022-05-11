Configure rclone for R2

Example of how to configure rclone to use R2.

You must generate an Access Key before getting started. All examples will utilitize access_key_id and access_key_secret variables which represent the Access Key ID and Secret Access Key values you generated.

With rclone External link icon Open external link installed, you may run rclone configure External link icon Open external link to configure a new S3 storage provider. You will be prompted with a series of questions for the new provider details. Recommendation It is recommended that you choose a unique provider name and then rely on all default answers to the prompts. This will create a rclone configuration file, which you can then modify with the preset configuration given below.

If you have already configured rclone in the past, you may run rclone config file to print the location of your rclone configuration file:

$ rclone config file

Then use an editor ( nano or vim , for example) to add or edit the new provider. This example assumes you are adding a new r2demo provider:

~/.config/rclone/rclone.conf [ r2demo ] type = s3 provider = Other access_key_id = abc123 secret_access_key = xyz456 endpoint = https://<accountid> . r2 . cloudflarestorage . com acl = private

You may then use the new rclone provider for any of your normal workflows.