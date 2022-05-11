Configure rclone for R2
Example of how to configure rclone to use R2.
Configure
rclone for R2
You must generate an Access Key before getting started. All examples will utilitize
access_key_id and
access_key_secret variables which represent the Access Key ID and Secret Access Key values you generated.
With
rclone installed, you may run
rclone configure to configure a new S3 storage provider. You will be prompted with a series of questions for the new provider details.
If you have already configured
rclone in the past, you may run
rclone config file to print the location of your
rclone configuration file:
$ rclone config file
# Configuration file is stored at:
# ~/.config/rclone/rclone.conf
Then use an editor (
nano or
vim, for example) to add or edit the new provider. This example assumes you are adding a new
r2demo provider:
~/.config/rclone/rclone.conf
[r2demo]
type = s3provider = Otheraccess_key_id = abc123 # Your access_key_id
secret_access_key = xyz456 # Your access_key_secret
endpoint = https://<accountid>.r2.cloudflarestorage.comacl = private
You may then use the new
rclone provider for any of your normal workflows.
$ rclone tree r2demo:
# /
# ├── user-uploads
# │ └── foobar.png
# └── my-bucket-name
# ├── cat.png
# └── todos.txt
$ rclone tree r2demo:my-bucket-name
# /
# ├── cat.png
# └── todos.txt