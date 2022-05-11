Cloudflare Docs
Configure rclone for R2

Example of how to configure rclone to use R2.

You must generate an Access Key before getting started. All examples will utilitize access_key_id and access_key_secret variables which represent the Access Key ID and Secret Access Key values you generated.

With rclone installed, you may run rclone configure to configure a new S3 storage provider. You will be prompted with a series of questions for the new provider details.

If you have already configured rclone in the past, you may run rclone config file to print the location of your rclone configuration file:

$ rclone config file

# Configuration file is stored at:

# ~/.config/rclone/rclone.conf

Then use an editor (nano or vim, for example) to add or edit the new provider. This example assumes you are adding a new r2demo provider:

~/.config/rclone/rclone.conf
[r2demo]

type = s3
provider = Other
access_key_id = abc123 # Your access_key_id

secret_access_key = xyz456 # Your access_key_secret

endpoint = https://<accountid>.r2.cloudflarestorage.com
acl = private

You may then use the new rclone provider for any of your normal workflows.

$ rclone tree r2demo:

# /

# ├── user-uploads

# │   └── foobar.png

# └── my-bucket-name

#     ├── cat.png

#     └── todos.txt



$ rclone tree r2demo:my-bucket-name

# /

# ├── cat.png

# └── todos.txt