Audit logs

You can use Area 1 logs to review actions performed on your account:

Log in to the Area 1 dashboard External link icon Open external link . Go to Settings (the gear icon). Go to Users and Actions > Audit Log. Review the logs. You can also filter by type of log from the dropdown menu.

​​ Logs preview

You can use one of the Preview logs to preview how Area 1 handles post delivery retractions. With Audit logs Preview, Area 1 shows you the emails that would have been retracted with Post Delivery Response (PDR) or Phish Submissions Response (PSR) enabled.

Refer to Post delivery retractions for new threats for Gmail or Office 365 to learn more about this feature.

To review preview logs: