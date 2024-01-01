Configure in the dashboard

 Skip to content
To configure a Cloud Connector rule in the dashboard:

  1. Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard and select your account and domain.

  2. Go to Rules > Cloud Connector.

  3. Select your cloud provider.

  4. Enter the bucket URL and select Next.

  5. Enter a descriptive name for the rule in Cloud Connector name.

  6. Under If, select Custom filter expression and enter an expression to define the traffic that will be redirected to the bucket. For example:

    • To route all requests under https://example.com/images/* you could enter the following expression:
      http.request.full_uri wildcard "https://example.com/images/*"
    • To route all requests under https://images.example.com/* you could enter the following expression:
      http.request.full_uri wildcard "https://images.example.com/*"

    Alternatively, select All incoming requests to redirect all incoming traffic for your zone to the storage bucket you selected.

To save and deploy your rule, select Deploy. If you are not ready to deploy the rule, select Save as Draft.

