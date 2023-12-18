Switch between Zero Trust organizations

In Cloudflare WARP, users can switch between multiple Zero Trust organizations (or other MDM parameters) that administrators specify in an MDM file. Common use cases include:

Allow IT security staff to switch between test and production environments.

Allow Managed Service Providers to support multiple customer accounts.

Allow users to switch between the default WARP ingress IPs and the Cloudflare China ingress IPs .

​​ MDM file format

To enable multiple organizations, administrators need to modify their MDM file to take an array. Each element of the array corresponds to a configuration that will display to users in the WARP client GUI. Because configuration names are listed in the same order as they appear in the MDM file, we recommend putting the most used configurations at the top of the file. When a user opens the WARP client for the first time, they will be prompted to log into the first configuration in the list.

An MDM file supports a maximum of 25 configurations. The following is an example MDM file with three configurations:



< array > < dict > < key > organization </ key > < string > mycompany </ string > < key > display_name </ key > < string > Production environment </ string > </ dict > < dict > < key > organization </ key > < string > mycompany </ string > < key > override_warp_endpoint </ key > < string > 203.0.113.0:500 </ string > < key > display_name </ key > < string > Cloudflare China network </ string > </ dict > < dict > < key > organization </ key > < string > test-org </ string > < key > display_name </ key > < string > Test environment </ string > </ dict > </ array >

​​ Switch organizations in WARP