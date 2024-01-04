Upgrade to leaked credentials detection
This guide describes the general steps to upgrade your Exposed Credentials Check configuration to the new leaked credentials detection.
Cloudflare recommends that customers update their configuration to use the new leaked credentials detection, which offers the following advantages:
- Uses a comprehensive database of leaked credentials, containing over 15 billion passwords.
- After enabling the detection, you can review the amount of incoming requests containing leaked credentials in Security Analytics, even before creating any mitigation rules.
- You can take action on the requests containing leaked credentials using WAF features like rate limiting rules or custom rules.
If you had deployed the Cloudflare Exposed Credentials Check managed ruleset:
- Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard ↗, and select your account and domain.
- Go to Security > WAF > Managed rules.
- Under Managed rules, edit the rule that executes the Cloudflare Exposed Credentials Check Ruleset and take note of the current configuration (namely the performed action). Next, delete (or turn off) that rule.
On Free plans, the leaked credentials detection is enabled by default, and no action is required. On paid plans, you can turn on the detection in the Cloudflare dashboard or via API.
- Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard ↗, and select your account and domain.
- Go to Security > Settings.
- Under Incoming traffic detections, turn on Leaked credentials.
Enable the feature using a
POST request similar to the following:
Based on your previous configuration, do one of the following:
-
If you were using the default action in Exposed Credentials Check: Turn on the Add Leaked Credentials Checks Header managed transform that adds the
Exposed-Credential-Checkheader to incoming requests containing leaked credentials. Even though the header name is the same as in Exposed Credentials Check, the header values in the new implementation will vary between
1and
4.
-
If you were using a different action: Create a custom rule with an action equivalent to the one you were using. The rule should match
User and password leaked is true(if you are using the expression editor, enter
(cf.waf.credential_check.username_and_password_leaked)).
- Check for the results of leaked credentials detection in Security Analytics.
- Refer to Mitigation examples for example mitigation strategies you can use when detecting leaked credentials.