Configure R2 with Terraform

Example of how to configure R2 with Terraform.

generate an Access Key

access_key_id

access_key_secret

With terraform External link icon Open external link installed, create main.tf and copy the content below replacing with your Account ID and R2 credentials.

terraform { required_providers { aws = { source = "hashicorp/aws" version = "4.20.1" } } } provider "aws" { access_key = <R2 Access Key> secret_key = <R2 Secret Key> skip_credentials_validation = true skip_region_validation = true skip_requesting_account_id = true endpoints { s3 = "https://<account id>.r2.cloudflarestorage.com" } } resource "aws_s3_bucket" "cloudflare-bucket" { bucket = "my-tf-test-bucket" }