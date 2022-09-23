Configure R2 with Terraform
Example of how to configure R2 with Terraform.You must generate an Access Key before getting started. All examples will utilize
access_key_id and
access_key_secret variables which represent the Access Key ID and Secret Access Key values you generated.
With
terraform installed, create
main.tf and copy the content below replacing with your Account ID and R2 credentials.
terraform { required_providers { aws = { source = "hashicorp/aws" version = "4.20.1" } }
}
provider "aws" { access_key = <R2 Access Key> secret_key = <R2 Secret Key> skip_credentials_validation = true skip_region_validation = true skip_requesting_account_id = true endpoints { s3 = "https://<account id>.r2.cloudflarestorage.com" }
}
resource "aws_s3_bucket" "cloudflare-bucket" { bucket = "my-tf-test-bucket"
}
You can then use
terraform plan to view the changes and
terraform apply to apply changes.