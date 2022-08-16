Application check

The Application Check device posture attribute checks that a specific application process is running on a device. You can create multiple application checks for each operating system you need to run it on, or if you need to check for multiple applications.

​​ Configure an application check

In the Zero Trust Dashboard External link icon Open external link , go to Settings > WARP Client. Scroll down to WARP client checks and select Add new. Select Application Check. You will be prompted for the following information: Name: Enter a unique name for this device posture check. Operating system: Select your operating system. Application Path: Enter a file path (for example, c:\my folder\myfile.exe ). Signing certificate thumbprint (recommended): Enter the thumbprint of the publishing certificate used to sign the binary. Adding this information will enable the check to ensure that the application was signed by the expected software developer. SHA-256 (optional): Enter the SHA-256 value of the binary. This is used to ensure the integrity of the binary file on the device. Select Save.

Next, verify that the application check is returning the expected results.

​​ Determine the signing thumbprint

The process to determine the signing thumbprint of an application varies depending on the operating system. This is how you would look up the signing thumbprint of the Cloudflare WARP application on macOS and Windows. When setting up new device posture checks, we recommend first testing them without setting certificate thumbprint or SHA256 checksum values.

​​ On macOS

Create a directory. ~/Desktop % mkdir tmp ~/Desktop % cd tmp Run the following command to extract certificates for the WARP application: ~/Desktop/tmp % codesign -d --extract-certificates "/Applications/Cloudflare WARP.app/Contents/Resources/CloudflareWARP" Executable=/Applications/Cloudflare WARP.app/Contents/Resources/CloudflareWARP Next, run the following command to extract the SHA1 thumbprint: $ ~/Desktop/tmp % openssl x509 -inform DER -in codesign0 -fingerprint -sha1 -noout | tr -d : SHA1 Fingerprint=FE2C359D79D4CEAE6BDF7EFB507326C6B4E2436E

​​ On Windows

Open a PowerShell window. Use the Get-AuthenticodeSignature command to find the thumbprint. For example: Get-AuthenticodeSignature -FilePath c:\myfile.exe

​​ Determine the SHA-256 value

The SHA-256 value almost always changes between versions of a file/application.

​​ On macOS

Open a Terminal window. Use the shasum command to find the SHA256 value of the file. For example: shasum -a 256 myfile

​​ On Windows