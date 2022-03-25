Get started with SSL/TLS

Follow the steps below to enable SSL/TLS protection for your application.

​​ Step 1 — Choose an edge certificate

Cloudflare offers a variety of options for your application’s edge certificates:

Universal certificates : By default, Cloudflare issues — and renews — free, unshared, publicly trusted SSL certificates to all Cloudflare domains.

: By default, Cloudflare issues — and renews — free, unshared, publicly trusted SSL certificates to all Cloudflare domains. Advanced certificates : Use advanced certificates when you want something more customizable than Universal SSL but still want the convenience of SSL certificate issuance and renewal.

: Use advanced certificates when you want something more customizable than but still want the convenience of SSL certificate issuance and renewal. Custom certificates : Custom certificates are meant for Business and Enterprise clients who want to utilize their own SSL certificates.

: Custom certificates are meant for Business and Enterprise clients who want to utilize their own SSL certificates. Keyless certificates (Enterprise only): Keyless SSL allows security-conscious clients to upload their own custom certificates and benefit from Cloudflare, but without exposing their TLS private keys.

Note: SSL for SaaS allows you to extend the security and performance benefits of Cloudflare’s network to your customers via their own custom or vanity domains. For more details, refer to SSL for SaaS (managed hostnames) .

​​ Step 2 — Choose your encryption mode

Once you have chosen your edge certificate, choose an encryption mode to specify how Cloudflare should encrypt connections between a) visitors and Cloudflare and b) Cloudflare and your origin server. Warning: Before choosing an encryption mode, make sure you have changed relevant settings on your application or origin server. Otherwise, visitors may encounter errors on your site.

​​ Step 3 — Enforce HTTPS connections

Even if your application has an active edge certificate, visitors can still access resources over unsecured HTTP connections.

Using various Cloudflare settings, however, you can force all or most visitor connections to use HTTPS .

​​ Step 4 (optional) — Enable additional features

After you have chosen your edge certificate and updated your encryption mode, review the following Cloudflare settings: