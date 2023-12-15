Workers concepts

2 min read

Cloudflare Workers allow you to build web functions and applications without configuring or maintaining infrastructure. Workers are deployed globally to over 300+ data centers around the world on Cloudflare’s global network.

Before you begin building with Workers, review the following reference material to understand how Workers works.

​​ Serverless computing

To understand the fundamentals of Workers technology, refer to these Cloudflare Learning Center articles on serverless computing External link icon Open external link , containers External link icon Open external link and serverless JavaScript External link icon Open external link .

Explore Cloudflare Workers developer documentation by starting with How Workers works, and learn the difference between the Workers runtime versus traditional browsers and Node.js. If you are a Node.js user, review Node.js compatibility in the Workers documentation.

​​ The cache

Learn how Workers interacts with the Cloudflare cache by reading How the cache works.

​​ Developer Platform

Cloudflare Workers is part of the Cloudflare Developer Platform External link icon Open external link . You will explore this topic in module 5.

