Create a compression rule via API
Use the Rulesets API to create a compression rule via API.
When creating a compression rule via API, make sure you:
- Set the rule action to
compress_response.
- Define the parameters in the
action_parametersfield according to the settings you wish to override for matching requests.
- Deploy the rule to the
http_response_compressionphase at the zone level.
Follow this workflow to create a compression rule for a given zone via API:
Use the List existing rulesets method to check if there is already a ruleset for the
http_response_compressionphase at the zone level.
If the phase ruleset does not exist, create it using the Create ruleset method with the zone-level endpoint. In the new ruleset properties, set the following values:
- kind:
zone
- phase:
http_response_compression
- kind:
Use the Update ruleset method to add a compression rule to the list of ruleset rules (check the examples below). Alternatively, include the rule in the Create ruleset request mentioned in the previous step.
Examples
Refer to the Examples page for example API requests.