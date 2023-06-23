Use the Rulesets API to create a compression rule via API.

When creating a compression rule via API, make sure you:

Follow this workflow to create a compression rule for a given zone via API:

Use the List existing rulesets method to check if there is already a ruleset for the http_response_compression phase at the zone level.

If the phase ruleset does not exist, create it using the Create ruleset method with the zone-level endpoint. In the new ruleset properties, set the following values: kind : zone

: phase: http_response_compression