Turnstile with Workers

export default { async fetch ( request , env ) { const SITE_KEY = env . SITE_KEY let res = await fetch ( request ) let newRes = new HTMLRewriter ( ) . on ( 'head' , { element ( element ) { element . append ( ` <script src="https://challenges.cloudflare.com/turnstile/v0/api.js" async defer></script> ` , { html : true } ) ; } , } ) . on ( 'div' , { element ( element ) { if ( element . getAttribute ( 'id' ) === < NAME_OF_ATTRIBUTE > ) { element . append ( ` <div class="cf-turnstile" data-sitekey=" ${ SITE_KEY } " data-theme="light"></div> ` , { html : true } ) ; } } , } ) . transform ( res ) ; return newRes } }