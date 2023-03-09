Cloudflare Docs
Turnstile with Workers

Inject Turnstile into HTML elements using the HTMLRewriter runtime API.
export default {
	async fetch(request, env) {
		const SITE_KEY = env.SITE_KEY
		let res = await fetch(request)


		// Instantiate the API to run on specific elements, for example, `head`, `div`
		let newRes = new HTMLRewriter()


			// `.on` attaches the element handler and this allows you to match on element/attributes or to use the specific methods per the API
			.on('head', {
				element(element) {


					// In this case, you are using `append` to add a new script to the `head` element
					element.append(`<script src="https://challenges.cloudflare.com/turnstile/v0/api.js" async defer></script>`, { html: true });
				},
			})
			.on('div', {
				element(element) {


					// You are using the `getAttribute` method here to retrieve the `id` or `class` of an element
					if (element.getAttribute('id') === <NAME_OF_ATTRIBUTE>) {
						element.append(`<div class="cf-turnstile" data-sitekey="${SITE_KEY}" data-theme="light"></div>`, { html: true });
					}
				},
			})
			.transform(res);
		return newRes
	}

}

addEventListener('fetch', event => {
    return event.respondWith(handleRequest(event.request));

})


	async function handleRequest (request) {
		// Service  Workers secrets are global variables
		const SITE_KEY = SITE_KEY
		let res = await fetch(request)


		// Instantiate the API to run on specific elements, for example, `head`, `div`
		let newRes = new HTMLRewriter()


			// `.on` attaches the element handler and this allows you to match on element/attributes or to use the specific methods per the API
			.on('head', {
				element(element) {


					// In this case, you are using `append` to add a new script to the `head` element
					element.append(`<script src="https://challenges.cloudflare.com/turnstile/v0/api.js" async defer></script>`, { html: true });
				},
			})
			.on('div', {
				element(element) {


					// You are using the `getAttribute` method here to retrieve the `id` or `class` of an element
					if (element.getAttribute('id') === <NAME_OF_ATTRIBUTE>) {
						element.append(`<div class="cf-turnstile" data-sitekey="${SITE_KEY}" data-theme="light"></div>`, { html: true });
					}
				},
			})
			.transform(res);
		return newRes
	}

}