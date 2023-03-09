Turnstile with Workers
Inject Turnstile into HTML elements using the HTMLRewriter runtime API.
export default { async fetch(request, env) { const SITE_KEY = env.SITE_KEY let res = await fetch(request)
// Instantiate the API to run on specific elements, for example, `head`, `div` let newRes = new HTMLRewriter()
// `.on` attaches the element handler and this allows you to match on element/attributes or to use the specific methods per the API .on('head', { element(element) {
// In this case, you are using `append` to add a new script to the `head` element element.append(`<script src="https://challenges.cloudflare.com/turnstile/v0/api.js" async defer></script>`, { html: true }); }, }) .on('div', { element(element) {
// You are using the `getAttribute` method here to retrieve the `id` or `class` of an element if (element.getAttribute('id') === <NAME_OF_ATTRIBUTE>) { element.append(`<div class="cf-turnstile" data-sitekey="${SITE_KEY}" data-theme="light"></div>`, { html: true }); } }, }) .transform(res); return newRes }
}
addEventListener('fetch', event => { return event.respondWith(handleRequest(event.request));
})
async function handleRequest (request) { // Service Workers secrets are global variables const SITE_KEY = SITE_KEY let res = await fetch(request)
// Instantiate the API to run on specific elements, for example, `head`, `div` let newRes = new HTMLRewriter()
// `.on` attaches the element handler and this allows you to match on element/attributes or to use the specific methods per the API .on('head', { element(element) {
// In this case, you are using `append` to add a new script to the `head` element element.append(`<script src="https://challenges.cloudflare.com/turnstile/v0/api.js" async defer></script>`, { html: true }); }, }) .on('div', { element(element) {
// You are using the `getAttribute` method here to retrieve the `id` or `class` of an element if (element.getAttribute('id') === <NAME_OF_ATTRIBUTE>) { element.append(`<div class="cf-turnstile" data-sitekey="${SITE_KEY}" data-theme="light"></div>`, { html: true }); } }, }) .transform(res); return newRes }
}