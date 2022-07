Whenever Area 1 finds an exceptional phishing threat or Email Service irregularity behavior (compromised email servers at a partner or vendor, wire fraud tactics, and more), we try to reach out to our customers.

You can enable these special notifications through an opt-in process:

Log in to the Area 1 dashboard External link icon Open external link . Go to Settings (the gear icon). Go to Subscriptions > Escalation Contacts. Click Add Contact. Fill out the form. Click Save.

If you select Critical Service Events, the contact will be sent a text and/or an email message. They will need to click on the link to confirm the subscriptions.