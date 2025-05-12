pgEdge Cloud
Connect Hyperdrive to a pgEdge Postgres database.
This example shows you how to connect Hyperdrive to a pgEdge ↗ Postgres database. pgEdge Cloud provides easy deployment of fully-managed, fully-distributed, and secure Postgres.
You can connect Hyperdrive to any existing pgEdge database with the default user and password provided by pgEdge.
To retrieve your connection string from the pgEdge dashboard:
- Go to the pgEdge dashboard ↗ and select the database you wish to connect to.
- From the Connect to your database section, note down the connection string (starting with
postgres://app@...) from the Connection String text box.
To configure Hyperdrive, you will need:
- The IP address (or hostname) and port of your database.
- The database username (for example,
hyperdrive-demo) you configured in a previous step.
- The password associated with that username.
- The name of the database you want Hyperdrive to connect to. For example,
postgres.
Hyperdrive accepts the combination of these parameters in the common connection string format used by database drivers:
Most database providers will provide a connection string you can directly copy-and-paste directly into Hyperdrive.
To create a Hyperdrive configuration with the Wrangler CLI, open your terminal and run the following command. Replace <NAME_OF_HYPERDRIVE_CONFIG> with a name for your Hyperdrive configuration and paste the connection string provided from your database host, or replace
user,
password,
HOSTNAME_OR_IP_ADDRESS,
port, and
database_name placeholders with those specific to your database:
This command outputs a binding for the Wrangler configuration file:
Install Postgres.js ↗:
Add the required Node.js compatibility flags and Hyperdrive binding to your
wrangler.jsonc file:
Create a Worker that connects to your PostgreSQL database via Hyperdrive:
- Learn more about How Hyperdrive Works.
- Refer to the troubleshooting guide to debug common issues.
- Understand more about other storage options available to Cloudflare Workers.
