Deploy an Angular site

Angular External link icon Open external link is an incredibly popular framework for building reactive and powerful front-end applications.

In this guide, you will create a new Angular application and deploy it using Cloudflare Pages. You will use the Angular CLI, a batteries-included tool for generating new Angular applications.

​​ Setting up a new project

If you already have Angular CLI External link icon Open external link installed globally, invoke the ng executable directly:

$ ng new my-angular-app $ cd my-angular-app

Alternatively, you can use npx External link icon Open external link , which is included with all modern npm versions, to avoid the global installation: All modern versions of npm already include the npx executable. You do not need to install anything for this approach.

$ npx @angular/cli new my-angular-app $ cd my-angular-app

With both approaches, the Angular CLI will prompt you for customization choices. Your answers will not affect the rest of this tutorial. Choose the option that is ideal for your project.

​​ Before you continue

All of the framework guides assume you already have a fundamental understanding of Git External link icon Open external link . If you are new to Git, refer to this summarized Git handbook External link icon Open external link on how to set up Git on your local machine.

If you clone with SSH, you must generate SSH keys External link icon Open external link on each computer you use to push or pull from GitHub.

Refer to the GitHub documentation External link icon Open external link and Git documentation External link icon Open external link for more information.

​​ Creating a GitHub repository

Create a new GitHub repository by visiting repo.new External link icon Open external link . After your repository is set up, push your application to GitHub by running the following commands in your terminal:

$ git remote add origin https://github.com/yourgithubusername/githubrepo $ git branch -M main $ git push -u origin main

​​ Deploying with Cloudflare Pages

Deploy your site to Pages by logging in to the Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link > Account Home > Pages and selecting Create a project.

You will be asked to authorize access to your GitHub account if you have not already done so. Cloudflare needs this so that it can monitor and deploy your projects from the source. You may narrow access to specific repositories if you prefer; however, you will have to manually update this list within your GitHub settings External link icon Open external link when you want to add more repositories to Cloudflare Pages.

Select the new GitHub repository that you created and, in the Set up builds and deployments section, provide the following information:

Configuration option Value Production branch main Build command npm run build -- -c production Build directory dist/my-angular-app

Minimum Node.js version Angular requires a Node version of 14.15 or 16.10 to deploy successfully to Cloudflare Pages. When setting up your project, select Environment variables (advanced) and input an environment variable NODE_VERSION with one of these values.

Optionally, you can customize the Project name field. It defaults to the GitHub repository’s name, but it does not need to match. The Project name value is assigned as your *.pages.dev subdomain.

​​ Angular CLI Configuration

Angular CLI expects to build and manage multiple projects by default.

When you generated a new project, you called it "my-angular-app" which means that Angular CLI created an angular.json file with a "my-angular-app" configuration key under the "projects" block. The CLI does this to prepare your workspace for new projects and configurations to be added at any point in time. It should look similar to this:

{ "projects" : { "my-angular-app" : { "projectType" : "application" , "architect" : { "build" : { "builder" : "@angular-devkit/build-angular:browser" , "options" : { "outputPath" : "dist/my-angular-app" , "index" : "src/index.html" , } } } } } }

You will notice that there is an outputPath option within the projects.my-angular-app.architect.build object. This value tells Angular CLI where to place the “my-angular-app” project’s output files. By default, it is dist/my-angular-app which is reflected in the Build directory setting of the Pages configuration.

You can modify this outputPath value but you must update the Pages settings too.

​​ Finalize Setup

After completing configuration, click the Save and Deploy button.

You will see your first deploy pipeline in progress. Pages installs all dependencies – including Angular CLI – and builds the project as specified. For the complete guide to deploying your first site to Cloudflare Pages, refer to the Get started guide.

After deploying your site, you will receive a unique subdomain for your project on *.pages.dev .

Cloudflare Pages will automatically rebuild your project and deploy it on every new pushed commit.

Additionally, you will have access to preview deployments, which repeat the build-and-deploy process for pull requests. With these, you can preview changes to your project with a real URL before deploying them to production.

​​ Learn more

