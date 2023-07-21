Troubleshooting
This troubleshooting strategy outlines our approach to troubleshooting content that is specific to a product or platform.
Purpose
The purpose of Troubleshooting content is to provide guidance for solving common and corner-case problems with the product.
Tone
Guiding, straightforward, solution-oriented
Structure
Required components
Title: Troubleshooting name of product or feature
Optional components
Next steps
Template
{---weight: xxpcx_content_type: troubleshooting---# TroubleshootingAn introductory paragraph is not required but may be worthwhile if there is a lot of information on this page.## Concise noun titleExplanation of how to address this issue.## Concise noun titleExplanation of how to address this issue.}
Additional information
In general, create a unique Troubleshooting section for your product. If the Troubleshooting steps are minimal, include the guidance on one Troubleshooting page.
If there are several Troubleshooting steps, create separate pages for logical groupings of Troubleshooting.