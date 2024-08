``` powershell title="PowerShell terminal example" Write-Output "This one has a title!" ``` ``` js wrap // Example with wrap function getLongString () { return 'This is a very long string that will most probably not fit into the available space unless the container is extremely wide' } ``` ``` js "return true;" ins="inserted" del="deleted" function demo () { console . log ( 'These are inserted and deleted marker types' ) ; // The return statement uses the default marker type return true ; } ``` ``` diff lang="js" function thisIsJavaScript() { // This entire block gets highlighted as JavaScript, // and we can still add diff markers to it! - console.log('Old code to be removed') + console.log('New and shiny code!') } ```