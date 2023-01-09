Enable Total TLS
To enable Total TLS - which issue individual certificates for every proxied hostname - follow these instructions:
To enable Total TLS in the dashboard:
- Log into the Cloudflare dashboard.
- Choose your account and domain.
- Go to SSL/TLS > Edge Certificates.
- For Total TLS, switch the toggle to On and - if desired - choose an issuing Certificate Authority.
To enable Total TLS with the API, send a
PATCH request with the
enabled parameter set to your desired setting (
true or
false).
You can also specify a desired certificate authority by adding a value to the
certificate_authority parameter.