Enable Total TLS

To enable Total TLS - which issue individual certificates for every proxied hostname - follow these instructions:

To enable Total TLS in the dashboard:

  1. Log into the Cloudflare dashboard.
  2. Choose your account and domain.
  3. Go to SSL/TLS > Edge Certificates.
  4. For Total TLS, switch the toggle to On and - if desired - choose an issuing Certificate Authority.

To enable Total TLS with the API, send a PATCH request with the enabled parameter set to your desired setting (true or false).

You can also specify a desired certificate authority by adding a value to the certificate_authority parameter.