Android (ExoPlayer)
Example of video playback on Android using ExoPlayer
implementation 'com.google.android.exoplayer:exoplayer-hls:2.X.X'
SimpleExoPlayer player = new SimpleExoPlayer.Builder(context).build();
// Set the media item to the Cloudflare Stream HLS Manifest URL:player.setMediaItem(MediaItem.fromUri("https://customer-9cbb9x7nxdw5hb57.cloudflarestream.com/8f92fe7d2c1c0983767649e065e691fc/manifest/video.m3u8"));
player.prepare();
Download and run an example app
- Download this example app from the official Android developer docs.
- Open and run the exoplayer-codelab-04 example app using Android Studio.
- Replace the
media_url_dashURL on this line with the DASH manifest URL for your video.
For more, see read the docs.