Android (ExoPlayer)

Example of video playback on Android using ExoPlayer

implementation 'com . google . android . exoplayer : exoplayer - hls : 2 . X . X' SimpleExoPlayer player = new SimpleExoPlayer . Builder ( context ) . build ( ) ; player . setMediaItem ( MediaItem . fromUri ( "https://customer-9cbb9x7nxdw5hb57.cloudflarestream.com/8f92fe7d2c1c0983767649e065e691fc/manifest/video.m3u8" ) ) ; player . prepare ( ) ;

​​ Download and run an example app

For more, see read the docs.