Supabase
Supabase ↗ is an open source Firebase alternative and a PostgreSQL database service that offers real-time functionality, database backups, and extensions. With Supabase, developers can quickly set up a PostgreSQL database and build applications.
To set up an integration with Supabase:
-
You need to have an existing Supabase database to connect to. Create a Supabase database ↗ or have an existing database to connect to Supabase and load data from ↗.
-
Create a
countriestable with the following query. You can create a table in your Supabase dashboard in two ways:
- Use the table editor, which allows you to set up Postgres similar to a spreadsheet.
- Alternatively, use the SQL editor ↗:
-
Insert some data in your newly created table. Run the following commands to add countries to your table:
-
Configure the Supabase database credentials in your Worker:
You need to add your Supabase URL and anon key as secrets to your Worker. Get these from your Supabase Dashboard ↗ under Settings > API, then add them as secrets using Wrangler:
-
In your Worker, install the
@supabase/supabase-jsdriver to connect to your database and start manipulating data:
-
The following example shows how to make a query to your Supabase database in a Worker. The credentials needed to connect to Supabase have been added as secrets to your Worker.
To learn more about Supabase, refer to Supabase's official documentation ↗.
