Supabase ↗ is an open source Firebase alternative and a PostgreSQL database service that offers real-time functionality, database backups, and extensions. With Supabase, developers can quickly set up a PostgreSQL database and build applications.

Set up an integration with Supabase

To set up an integration with Supabase:

You need to have an existing Supabase database to connect to. Create a Supabase database ↗ or have an existing database to connect to Supabase and load data from ↗. Create a countries table with the following query. You can create a table in your Supabase dashboard in two ways: Use the table editor, which allows you to set up Postgres similar to a spreadsheet.

Alternatively, use the SQL editor ↗ : CREATE TABLE countries ( id SERIAL PRIMARY KEY , name VARCHAR ( 255 ) NOT NULL ); Insert some data in your newly created table. Run the following commands to add countries to your table: INSERT INTO countries ( name ) VALUES ( 'United States' ); INSERT INTO countries ( name ) VALUES ( 'Canada' ); INSERT INTO countries ( name ) VALUES ( 'The Netherlands' ); Configure the Supabase database credentials in your Worker: You need to add your Supabase URL and anon key as secrets to your Worker. Get these from your Supabase Dashboard ↗ under Settings > API, then add them as secrets using Wrangler: Terminal window # Add the Supabase URL as a secret npx wrangler secret put SUPABASE_URL # When prompted, paste your Supabase project URL # Add the Supabase anon key as a secret npx wrangler secret put SUPABASE_KEY # When prompted, paste your Supabase anon/public key In your Worker, install the @supabase/supabase-js driver to connect to your database and start manipulating data: npm

npm yarn

yarn pnpm Terminal window npm i @supabase/supabase-js Terminal window yarn add @supabase/supabase-js Terminal window pnpm add @supabase/supabase-js The following example shows how to make a query to your Supabase database in a Worker. The credentials needed to connect to Supabase have been added as secrets to your Worker. import { createClient } from '@supabase/supabase-js' ; export default { async fetch ( request , env ) { const supabase = createClient ( env . SUPABASE_URL , env . SUPABASE_KEY ) ; const { data , error } = await supabase . from ( "countries" ) . select ( '*' ) ; if ( error ) throw error ; return new Response ( JSON . stringify ( data ) , { headers : { "Content-Type" : "application/json" , }, } ) ; }, };

To learn more about Supabase, refer to Supabase's official documentation ↗.