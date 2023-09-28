Get started

Hyperdrive dramatically speeds up access to your existing databases from Cloudflare Workers, making even single-region databases feel globally distributed.

By maintaining a connection pool to your database within Cloudflare’s network, Hyperdrive cuts out what can typically be seven round-trips to your database before you can even send a query: the TCP handshake (1x), TLS negotiation (3x) and database authentication (3x).

On top of that, Hyperdrive understands the difference between read and write queries to your database, and can intelligently cache the most common read queries made: improving both query performance and reducing load on your origin database.

This guide will instruct you through:

Creating your first Hyperdrive configuration.

Creating a Cloudflare Worker and binding it to your Hyperdrive configuration.

Workers Paid plan required Hyperdrive will be automatically available to all Workers paid plans. During the public beta, your account will need to be explicitly enabled by the Cloudflare team.

To continue, you will need:

​​ 1. Create a Worker

New to Workers? Refer to How Workers works to learn about the Workers serverless execution model works. Go to the Workers Get started guide to set up your first Worker.

Create a new project named hyperdrive-tutorial by running:



$ npm create cloudflare@latest

When setting up your hyperdrive-tutorial Worker, answering the questions as below:

Name your directory hyperdrive-tutorial .

. Choose "Hello World" script for the type of application.

for the type of application. Select yes to using TypeScript.

to using TypeScript. Select yes to using Git.

to using Git. Select no to deploying.

This will create a new hyperdrive-tutorial directory. Your new hyperdrive-tutorial directory will include:

A "Hello World" Worker at src/worker.ts

at A wrangler.toml configuration file. wrangler.toml is how your hyperdrive-tutorial Worker will connect to Hyperdrive.

If you are familiar with Cloudflare Workers, or initializing projects in a Continuous Integration (CI) environment, initialize a new project non-interactively by setting CI=true as an environmental variable when running create cloudflare@latest . For example: CI=true npm create cloudflare@latest hyperdrive-tutorial --type=simple --git --ts --deploy=false will create a basic “Hello World” project ready to build on.

​​ 2. Connect Hyperdrive to a database

Hyperdrive currently works with PostgreSQL and/or PostgreSQL compatible databases, including CockroackDB and Materialize. Support for other database engines, including MySQL, is on the roadmap.

Hyperdrive works by connecting to your database.

To create your first Hyperdrive database configuration, change into the directory you just created for your Workers project:



$ cd hyperdrive-tutorial

Support for the new hyperdrive commands in the wrangler CLI requires a wrangler version of 3.10.0 or later. You can use npx wrangler@latest to always ensure you are using the latest version of wrangler.

To create your first Hyperdrive, you will need:

The IP address (or hostname) and port of your database.

The database username (for example, hyperdrive-demo ) you configured in a previous step.

) you configured in a previous step. The password associated with that username.

The name of the database you want Hyperdrive to connect to. For example, postgres .

Hyperdrive accepts the combination of these parameters in the common connection string format used by database drivers:



postgres://USERNAME:PASSWORD@HOSTNAME_OR_IP_ADDRESS:PORT/database_name

Most database providers will provide a connection string you can directly copy-and-paste directly into Hyperdrive.

To create a Hyperdrive connection, run the wrangler command, replacing the placeholder values passed to the --connection-string flag with the values of your existing database:



$ wrangler hyperdrive database create $CONFIG_NAME --connection-string="postgres://user:password@HOSTNAME_OR_IP_ADDRESS:PORT/database_name

If successful, the command will output your new Hyperdrive configuration:



{ "id" : "<example id: 57b7076f58be42419276f058a8968187>" , "name" : "your-config-name" , "origin" : { "host" : "YOUR_DATABASE_HOST" , "port" : 5432 , "database" : "DATABASE" , "user" : "DATABASE_USER" } , "caching" : { "disabled" : false } }

Copy the id field: you will use this in the next step to make Hyperdrive accessible from your Worker script. Hyperdrive will attempt to connect to your database with the provided credentials to verify they are correct before creating a configuration. If you encounter an error when attempting to connect, refer to Hyperdrive’s troubleshooting documentation to debug possible causes.

​​ 3. Bind your Worker to Hyperdrive

You must create a binding for your Worker to connect to your Hyperdrive configuration. Bindings allow your Workers to access resources, like D1, on the Cloudflare developer platform. You create bindings by updating your wrangler.toml file.

To bind your Hyperdrive configuration to your Worker, add the following to the end of your wrangler.toml file:

wrangler.toml node_compat = true [ [ hyperdrive ] ] binding = "HYPERDRIVE" id = "a76a99bc342644deb02c38d66082262a"

Specifically:

The value (string) you set for the name (binding name) will be used to reference this database in your Worker. In this tutorial, name your binding HYPERDRIVE .

(binding name) will be used to reference this database in your Worker. In this tutorial, name your binding . The binding must be a valid JavaScript variable name External link icon Open external link . For example, binding = "hyperdrive" or binding = "productionDB" would both be valid names for the binding.

. For example, or would both be valid names for the binding. Your binding is available in your Worker at env.<BINDING_NAME> .

​​ 4. Run a query against your database

​​ Install a database driver

To connect to your database, you will need a database driver which allows you to authenticate and query your database. For this tutorial, you will use node-postgres External link icon Open external link , one of the most widely used PostgreSQL drivers.

To install node-postgres , ensure you are in the hyperdrive-tutorial directory. Open your terminal and run the following command:



$ npm i pg

With the driver installed, you can now create a Worker script that queries your database.

​​ Write a Worker

After you have set up your database, you will run a SQL query from within your Worker.

Go to your hyperdrive-tutorial Worker and open the worker.ts file. The worker.ts file is where you configure your Worker’s interactions with D1.

Populate your worker.ts file with the following code:

"src/worker.ts" import { Client } from 'pg' ; export interface Env { HYPERDRIVE : Hyperdrive ; } export default { async fetch ( request : Request , env : Env , ctx : ExecutionContext ) { console . log ( JSON . stringify ( env ) ) const client = new Client ( { connectionString : env . HYPERDRIVE . connectionString } ) ; try { await client . connect ( ) ; let result = await client . query ( { text : 'SELECT * FROM pg_tables' } ) ; return Response . json ( { result : result } ) ; } catch ( e ) { console . log ( e ) ; return Response . json ( { error : JSON . stringify ( e ) } , { status : 500 } ) ; } } , } ;

In the code above, you have:

Created a new database Client configured to connect to your database via Hyperdrive. Connected to the database via await client.connect() . Initiated a simple query via await client.query() that outputs all tables (user and system created) in the database. Returned the response as JSON to the client.

​​ 5. Deploy your database

Before deploying your Hyperdrive binding and Worker globally, log in with your Cloudflare account by running:



$ npx wrangler login

You will be directed to a web page asking you to log in to the Cloudflare dashboard. After you have logged in, you will be asked if Wrangler can make changes to your Cloudflare account. Scroll down and select Allow to continue.

You can now deploy your Worker to make your project accessible on the Internet. To deploy your Worker, run:



$ npx wrangler deploy

You can now visit the URL for your newly created project to query your live database.

For example, if the URL of your new Worker is hyperdrive-tutorial.<YOUR_SUBDOMAIN>.workers.dev , accessing https://hyperdrive-tutorial.<YOUR_SUBDOMAIN>.workers.dev/ will send a request to your Worker that queries your database directly.

By finishing this tutorial, you have created a Hyperdrive configuration, a Worker to access that database and deployed your project globally.

