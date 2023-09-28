Get started
Hyperdrive dramatically speeds up access to your existing databases from Cloudflare Workers, making even single-region databases feel globally distributed.
- By maintaining a connection pool to your database within Cloudflare’s network, Hyperdrive cuts out what can typically be seven round-trips to your database before you can even send a query: the TCP handshake (1x), TLS negotiation (3x) and database authentication (3x).
- On top of that, Hyperdrive understands the difference between read and write queries to your database, and can intelligently cache the most common read queries made: improving both query performance and reducing load on your origin database.
This guide will instruct you through:
- Creating your first Hyperdrive configuration.
- Creating a Cloudflare Worker and binding it to your Hyperdrive configuration.
- Establishing a database connection from your Worker to a public database.
Prerequisites
To continue, you will need:
- A Cloudflare account if you do not have one already.
npminstalled on your local machine.
Node.jsinstalled. Use a Node version manager like Volta or nvm to avoid permission issues and change Node.js versions. Wrangler requires a Node version of
16.13.0or later.
- A publicly accessible PostgreSQL (or PostgreSQL compatible) database. Cloudflare recommends Neon if you do not have an existing database. Read the Neon’s documentation to create your first database.
1. Create a Worker
Create a new project named
hyperdrive-tutorial by running:
$ npm create cloudflare@latest
When setting up your
hyperdrive-tutorial Worker, answering the questions as below:
- Name your directory
hyperdrive-tutorial.
- Choose
"Hello World" scriptfor the type of application.
- Select
yesto using TypeScript.
- Select
yesto using Git.
- Select
noto deploying.
This will create a new
hyperdrive-tutorial directory. Your new
hyperdrive-tutorial directory will include:
- A
"Hello World"Worker at
src/worker.ts
- A
wrangler.tomlconfiguration file.
wrangler.tomlis how your
hyperdrive-tutorialWorker will connect to Hyperdrive.
2. Connect Hyperdrive to a database
Hyperdrive works by connecting to your database.
To create your first Hyperdrive database configuration, change into the directory you just created for your Workers project:
$ cd hyperdrive-tutorial
To create your first Hyperdrive, you will need:
- The IP address (or hostname) and port of your database.
- The database username (for example,
hyperdrive-demo) you configured in a previous step.
- The password associated with that username.
- The name of the database you want Hyperdrive to connect to. For example,
postgres.
Hyperdrive accepts the combination of these parameters in the common connection string format used by database drivers:
postgres://USERNAME:PASSWORD@HOSTNAME_OR_IP_ADDRESS:PORT/database_name
Most database providers will provide a connection string you can directly copy-and-paste directly into Hyperdrive.
To create a Hyperdrive connection, run the
wrangler command, replacing the placeholder values passed to the
--connection-string flag with the values of your existing database:
$ wrangler hyperdrive database create $CONFIG_NAME --connection-string="postgres://user:password@HOSTNAME_OR_IP_ADDRESS:PORT/database_name
If successful, the command will output your new Hyperdrive configuration:
{"id": "<example id: 57b7076f58be42419276f058a8968187>","name": "your-config-name","origin": {"host": "YOUR_DATABASE_HOST","port": 5432,"database": "DATABASE","user": "DATABASE_USER"},"caching": {"disabled": false}}
Copy the
id field: you will use this in the next step to make Hyperdrive accessible from your Worker script.
3. Bind your Worker to Hyperdrive
You must create a binding for your Worker to connect to your Hyperdrive configuration. Bindings allow your Workers to access resources, like D1, on the Cloudflare developer platform. You create bindings by updating your
wrangler.toml file.
To bind your Hyperdrive configuration to your Worker, add the following to the end of your
wrangler.toml file:
wrangler.toml
node_compat = true # required for database drivers to function
[[hyperdrive]]
binding = "HYPERDRIVE"
id = "a76a99bc342644deb02c38d66082262a" # the ID associated with the Hyperdrive you just created
Specifically:
- The value (string) you set for the
name(binding name) will be used to reference this database in your Worker. In this tutorial, name your binding
HYPERDRIVE.
- The binding must be a valid JavaScript variable name. For example,
binding = "hyperdrive"or
binding = "productionDB"would both be valid names for the binding.
- Your binding is available in your Worker at
env.<BINDING_NAME>.
4. Run a query against your database
Install a database driver
To connect to your database, you will need a database driver which allows you to authenticate and query your database. For this tutorial, you will use node-postgres, one of the most widely used PostgreSQL drivers.
To install
node-postgres, ensure you are in the
hyperdrive-tutorial directory. Open your terminal and run the following command:
# For existing projects, make sure you are using pg v8.11.0 or greater$ npm i pg
With the driver installed, you can now create a Worker script that queries your database.
Write a Worker
After you have set up your database, you will run a SQL query from within your Worker.
Go to your
hyperdrive-tutorial Worker and open the
worker.ts file. The
worker.ts file is where you configure your Worker’s interactions with D1.
Populate your
worker.ts file with the following code:
"src/worker.ts"
import { Client } from 'pg';
export interface Env { // If you set another name in wrangler.toml as the value for 'binding', // replace "HYPERDRIVE" with the variable name you defined. HYPERDRIVE: Hyperdrive;
}
export default { async fetch(request: Request, env: Env, ctx: ExecutionContext) { console.log(JSON.stringify(env)) // Create a database client that connects to our database via Hyperdrive // Hyperdrive generates a unique connection string you can pass to // supported drivers, including node-postgres, Postgres.js, and the many // ORMs and query builders that use these drivers. const client = new Client({ connectionString: env.HYPERDRIVE.connectionString });
try { // Connect to our database await client.connect();
// Test query let result = await client.query({ text: 'SELECT * FROM pg_tables' });
// Return result rows as JSON return Response.json({ result: result }); } catch (e) { console.log(e); return Response.json({ error: JSON.stringify(e) }, { status: 500 }); } },
};
In the code above, you have:
- Created a new database
Clientconfigured to connect to your database via Hyperdrive.
- Connected to the database via
await client.connect().
- Initiated a simple query via
await client.query()that outputs all tables (user and system created) in the database.
- Returned the response as JSON to the client.
5. Deploy your database
Before deploying your Hyperdrive binding and Worker globally, log in with your Cloudflare account by running:
$ npx wrangler login
You will be directed to a web page asking you to log in to the Cloudflare dashboard. After you have logged in, you will be asked if Wrangler can make changes to your Cloudflare account. Scroll down and select Allow to continue.
You can now deploy your Worker to make your project accessible on the Internet. To deploy your Worker, run:
$ npx wrangler deploy# Outputs: https://hyperdrive-tutorial.<YOUR_SUBDOMAIN>.workers.dev
You can now visit the URL for your newly created project to query your live database.
For example, if the URL of your new Worker is
hyperdrive-tutorial.<YOUR_SUBDOMAIN>.workers.dev, accessing
https://hyperdrive-tutorial.<YOUR_SUBDOMAIN>.workers.dev/ will send a request to your Worker that queries your database directly.
By finishing this tutorial, you have created a Hyperdrive configuration, a Worker to access that database and deployed your project globally.
Next steps
- Learn more about how Hyperdrive works
- How to configure query caching
- Troubleshooting common issues when connecting a database to Hyperdrive.
If you have any feature requests or notice any bugs, share your feedback directly with the Cloudflare team by joining the Cloudflare Developers community on Discord.