Getting started

Overview Prerequisites 1. Log in 2. Create a Worker Enable Node.js compatibility 3. Connect Hyperdrive to a database 4. Bind your Worker to Hyperdrive 5. Run a query against your database Install a database driver Write a Worker Run in development mode (optional) 6. Deploy your Worker Next steps

Hyperdrive accelerates access to your existing databases from Cloudflare Workers, making even single-region databases feel globally distributed.

By maintaining a connection pool to your database within Cloudflare's network, Hyperdrive reduces seven round-trips to your database before you can even send a query: the TCP handshake (1x), TLS negotiation (3x), and database authentication (3x).

Hyperdrive understands the difference between read and write queries to your database, and caches the most common read queries, improving performance and reducing load on your origin database.

This guide will instruct you through:

Creating your first Hyperdrive configuration.

Creating a Cloudflare Worker and binding it to your Hyperdrive configuration.

Establishing a database connection from your Worker to a public database.

Note Hyperdrive currently works with PostgreSQL, MySQL and many compatible databases. This includes CockroachDB and Materialize (which are PostgreSQL-compatible), and PlanetScale. Learn more about the databases that Hyperdrive supports.

Prerequisites

Before you begin, ensure you have completed the following:

1. Log in

Before creating your Hyperdrive binding, log in with your Cloudflare account by running:

npx wrangler login

You will be directed to a web page asking you to log in to the Cloudflare dashboard. After you have logged in, you will be asked if Wrangler can make changes to your Cloudflare account. Scroll down and select Allow to continue.

2. Create a Worker

New to Workers? Refer to How Workers works to learn about the Workers serverless execution model works. Go to the Workers Get started guide to set up your first Worker.

Create a new project named hyperdrive-tutorial by running:

npm yarn pnpm npm create cloudflare@latest -- hyperdrive-tutorial yarn create cloudflare hyperdrive-tutorial pnpm create cloudflare@latest hyperdrive-tutorial

For setup, select the following options:

For What would you like to start with?, choose Hello World example .

. For Which template would you like to use?, choose Worker only .

. For Which language do you want to use?, choose TypeScript .

. For Do you want to use git for version control?, choose Yes .

. For Do you want to deploy your application?, choose No (we will be making some changes before deploying).

This will create a new hyperdrive-tutorial directory. Your new hyperdrive-tutorial directory will include:

A "Hello World" Worker at src/index.ts .

Worker at . A wrangler.jsonc configuration file. wrangler.jsonc is how your hyperdrive-tutorial Worker will connect to Hyperdrive.

Enable Node.js compatibility

Node.js compatibility is required for database drivers, and needs to be configured for your Workers project.

For compatibility dates of 2026-08-04 or later, Workers and Pages projects enable both nodejs_compat and nodejs_compat_v2 by default. Built-in runtime APIs and polyfills are available without additional configuration. These flags are not used for these compatibility dates. Existing projects do not need to remove them when updating their compatibility date.

If your compatibility date is before 2026-08-04 , add the nodejs_compat compatibility flag to your Wrangler configuration file to opt in:

{ "compatibility_flags" : [ "nodejs_compat" ] } compatibility_flags = [ "nodejs_compat" ]

To turn off Node.js compatibility completely for a compatibility date of 2026-08-04 or later, remove the positive flags if present. Then add both no_nodejs_compat and no_nodejs_compat_v2 . For configuration examples, refer to the Node.js compatibility flag.

3. Connect Hyperdrive to a database

Hyperdrive works by connecting to your database, pooling database connections globally, and speeding up your database access through Cloudflare's network.

It will provide a secure connection string that is only accessible from your Worker which you can use to connect to your database through Hyperdrive. This means that you can use the Hyperdrive connection string with your existing drivers or ORM libraries without needing significant changes to your code.

To create your first Hyperdrive database configuration, change into the directory you just created for your Workers project:

cd hyperdrive-tutorial

To create your first Hyperdrive, you will need:

The IP address (or hostname) and port of your database.

The database username (for example, hyperdrive-demo ).

). The password associated with that username.

The name of the database you want Hyperdrive to connect to. For example, postgres or mysql .

Hyperdrive accepts the combination of these parameters in the common connection string format used by database drivers:

postgres://USERNAME:PASSWORD@HOSTNAME_OR_IP_ADDRESS:PORT/database_name Most database providers will provide a connection string you can copy-and-paste directly into Hyperdrive. To create a Hyperdrive connection, run the wrangler command, replacing the placeholder values passed to the --connection-string flag with the values of your existing database: npx wrangler hyperdrive create < YOUR_CONFIG_NAM E > --connection-string= "postgres://user:password@HOSTNAME_OR_IP_ADDRESS:PORT/database_name" mysql://USERNAME:PASSWORD@HOSTNAME_OR_IP_ADDRESS:PORT/database_name Most database providers will provide a connection string you can copy-and-paste directly into Hyperdrive. To create a Hyperdrive connection, run the wrangler command, replacing the placeholder values passed to the --connection-string flag with the values of your existing database: npx wrangler hyperdrive create < YOUR_CONFIG_NAM E > --connection-string= "mysql://user:password@HOSTNAME_OR_IP_ADDRESS:PORT/database_name"

Manage caching By default, Hyperdrive caches eligible read query results. If you wish to disable caching, pass the flag --caching-disabled . Alternatively, you can use the --max-age flag to specify the maximum duration (in seconds) for which items should persist in the cache, before they are evicted. Default value is 60 seconds. Hyperdrive does not invalidate cached read results when your application writes to your database. If your application needs read-after-write consistency, use a separate cache-disabled Hyperdrive configuration for the reads that must return fresh data. Refer to Query caching for guidance and Hyperdrive Wrangler commands for command options.

If successful, the command will output your new Hyperdrive configuration:

{ "hyperdrive" : [ { "binding" : "HYPERDRIVE" , "id" : "<example id: 57b7076f58be42419276f058a8968187>" } ] }

Copy the id field: you will use this in the next step to make Hyperdrive accessible from your Worker script.

Note Hyperdrive will attempt to connect to your database with the provided credentials to verify they are correct before creating a configuration. If you encounter an error when attempting to connect, refer to Hyperdrive's troubleshooting documentation to debug possible causes.

4. Bind your Worker to Hyperdrive

You must create a binding in your Wrangler configuration file for your Worker to connect to your Hyperdrive configuration. Bindings allow your Workers to access resources, like Hyperdrive, on the Cloudflare developer platform.

To bind your Hyperdrive configuration to your Worker, add the following to the end of your Wrangler file:

{ "hyperdrive" : [ { "binding" : "HYPERDRIVE" , "id" : "<YOUR_DATABASE_ID>" // the ID associated with the Hyperdrive you just created } ] } [[ hyperdrive ]] binding = "HYPERDRIVE" id = "<YOUR_DATABASE_ID>"

Specifically:

The value (string) you set for the binding (binding name) will be used to reference this database in your Worker. In this tutorial, name your binding HYPERDRIVE .

(binding name) will be used to reference this database in your Worker. In this tutorial, name your binding . The binding must be a valid JavaScript variable name ↗ . For example, binding = "hyperdrive" or binding = "productionDB" would both be valid names for the binding.

. For example, or would both be valid names for the binding. Your binding is available in your Worker at env.<BINDING_NAME> .

If you wish to use a local database during development, you can add a localConnectionString to your Hyperdrive configuration with the connection string of your database:

{ "hyperdrive" : [ { "binding" : "HYPERDRIVE" , "id" : "<YOUR_DATABASE_ID>" , // the ID associated with the Hyperdrive you just created "localConnectionString" : "<LOCAL_DATABASE_CONNECTION_URI>" } ] } [[ hyperdrive ]] binding = "HYPERDRIVE" id = "<YOUR_DATABASE_ID>" localConnectionString = "<LOCAL_DATABASE_CONNECTION_URI>"

Note Learn more about setting up Hyperdrive for local development.

5. Run a query against your database

Once you have created a Hyperdrive configuration and bound it to your Worker, you can run a query against your database.

Install a database driver

To connect to your database, you will need a database driver which allows you to authenticate and query your database. For this tutorial, you will use node-postgres (pg) ↗, one of the most widely used PostgreSQL drivers. To install pg , ensure you are in the hyperdrive-tutorial directory. Open your terminal and run the following command: npm yarn pnpm bun # This should install v8.13.0 or later npm i pg # This should install v8.13.0 or later yarn add pg # This should install v8.13.0 or later pnpm add pg # This should install v8.13.0 or later bun add pg If you are using TypeScript, you should also install the type definitions for pg : npm yarn pnpm bun # This should install v8.13.0 or later npm i -D @types/pg # This should install v8.13.0 or later yarn add -D @types/pg # This should install v8.13.0 or later pnpm add -D @types/pg # This should install v8.13.0 or later bun add -d @types/pg With the driver installed, you can now create a Worker script that queries your database. To connect to your database, you will need a database driver which allows you to authenticate and query your database. For this tutorial, you will use mysql2 ↗, one of the most widely used MySQL drivers. To install mysql2 , ensure you are in the hyperdrive-tutorial directory. Open your terminal and run the following command: npm yarn pnpm bun # This should install v3.13.0 or later npm i mysql2 # This should install v3.13.0 or later yarn add mysql2 # This should install v3.13.0 or later pnpm add mysql2 # This should install v3.13.0 or later bun add mysql2 With the driver installed, you can now create a Worker script that queries your database.

Write a Worker

After you have set up your database, you will run a SQL query from within your Worker. Go to your hyperdrive-tutorial Worker and open the index.ts file. The index.ts file is where you configure your Worker's interactions with Hyperdrive. Populate your index.ts file with the following code: // pg 8.13.0 or later is recommended import { Client } from "pg" ; export interface Env { // If you set another name in the Wrangler config file as the value for 'binding', // replace "HYPERDRIVE" with the variable name you defined. HYPERDRIVE : Hyperdrive ; } export default { async fetch ( request , env , ctx ) : Promise < Response > { // Create a new client on each request. Hyperdrive maintains the underlying // database connection pool, so creating a new client is fast. const sql = new Client ({ connectionString: env. HYPERDRIVE .connectionString, }); try { // Connect to the database await sql. connect (); // Sample query const results = await sql. query ( `SELECT * FROM pg_tables` ); // Return result rows as JSON return Response. json (results.rows); } catch (e) { console. error (e); return Response. json ( { error: e instanceof Error ? e.message : e }, { status: 500 }, ); } }, } satisfies ExportedHandler < Env >; Upon receiving a request, the code above does the following: Creates a new database client configured to connect to your database via Hyperdrive, using the Hyperdrive connection string. Initiates a query via await sql.query() that outputs all tables (user and system created) in the database (as an example query). Returns the response as JSON to the client. Hyperdrive automatically cleans up the client connection when the request ends, and keeps the underlying database connection open in its pool for reuse. After you have set up your database, you will run a SQL query from within your Worker. Go to your hyperdrive-tutorial Worker and open the index.ts file. The index.ts file is where you configure your Worker's interactions with Hyperdrive. Populate your index.ts file with the following code: // mysql2 v3.13.0 or later is required import { createConnection } from "mysql2/promise" ; export interface Env { // If you set another name in the Wrangler config file as the value for 'binding', // replace "HYPERDRIVE" with the variable name you defined. HYPERDRIVE : Hyperdrive ; } export default { async fetch ( request , env , ctx ) : Promise < Response > { // Create a new connection on each request. Hyperdrive maintains the underlying // database connection pool, so creating a new connection is fast. const connection = await createConnection ({ host: env. HYPERDRIVE .host, user: env. HYPERDRIVE .user, password: env. HYPERDRIVE .password, database: env. HYPERDRIVE .database, port: env. HYPERDRIVE .port, // The following line is needed for mysql2 compatibility with Workers // mysql2 uses eval() to optimize result parsing for rows with > 100 columns // Configure mysql2 to use static parsing instead of eval() parsing with disableEval disableEval: true , }); try { // Sample query const [ results , fields ] = await connection. query ( "SHOW tables;" ); // Return result rows as JSON return new Response ( JSON . stringify ({ results, fields }), { headers: { "Content-Type" : "application/json" , "Access-Control-Allow-Origin" : "*" , }, }); } catch (e) { console. error (e); return Response. json ( { error: e instanceof Error ? e.message : e }, { status: 500 }, ); } }, } satisfies ExportedHandler < Env >; Upon receiving a request, the code above does the following: Creates a new database client configured to connect to your database via Hyperdrive, using the Hyperdrive connection string. Initiates a query via await connection.query that outputs all tables (user and system created) in the database (as an example query). Returns the response as JSON to the client. Hyperdrive automatically cleans up the client connection when the request ends, and keeps the underlying database connection open in its pool for reuse.

Run in development mode (optional)

You can test your Worker locally before deploying by running wrangler dev . This runs your Worker code on your machine while connecting to your database.

The localConnectionString field works with both local and remote databases and allows you to connect directly to your database from your Worker project running locally. You must specify the SSL/TLS mode if required ( sslmode=require for Postgres, sslMode=REQUIRED for MySQL).

To connect to a database during local development, configure localConnectionString in your wrangler.jsonc :

{ "hyperdrive" : [ { "binding" : "HYPERDRIVE" , "id" : "your-hyperdrive-id" , "localConnectionString" : "postgres://user:password@your-database-host:5432/database" , }, ], }

Or set an environment variable:

export CLOUDFLARE_HYPERDRIVE_LOCAL_CONNECTION_STRING_HYPERDRIVE = "postgres://user:password@your-database-host:5432/database"

Then start local development:

npx wrangler dev

Note When using wrangler dev with localConnectionString or CLOUDFLARE_HYPERDRIVE_LOCAL_CONNECTION_STRING_HYPERDRIVE , Hyperdrive caching does not take effect locally. Alternatively, you can run wrangler dev --remote to test against your deployed Hyperdrive configuration with caching enabled, but this runs your entire Worker in Cloudflare's network instead of locally. Learn more about local development with Hyperdrive.

6. Deploy your Worker

You can now deploy your Worker to make your project accessible on the Internet. To deploy your Worker, run:

npx wrangler deploy # Outputs: https://hyperdrive-tutorial.<YOUR_SUBDOMAIN>.workers.dev

You can now visit the URL for your newly created project to query your live database.

For example, if the URL of your new Worker is hyperdrive-tutorial.<YOUR_SUBDOMAIN>.workers.dev , accessing https://hyperdrive-tutorial.<YOUR_SUBDOMAIN>.workers.dev/ will send a request to your Worker that queries your database directly.

By finishing this tutorial, you have created a Hyperdrive configuration, a Worker to access that database and deployed your project globally.

Reduce latency with Placement If your Worker makes multiple sequential queries per request, use Placement to run your Worker close to your database. Each query adds round-trip latency: 20-30ms from a distant region, or 1-3ms when placed nearby. Multiple queries compound this difference. If your Worker makes only one query per request, placement does not improve end-to-end latency. The total round-trip time is the same whether it happens near the user or near the database. wrangler.jsonc jsonc { "placement" : { "region" : "aws:us-east-1" , // Match your database region, for example "gcp:us-east4" or "azure:eastus" }, }

Next steps

If you have any feature requests or notice any bugs, share your feedback directly with the Cloudflare team by joining the Cloudflare Developers community on Discord ↗.