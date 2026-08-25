Hyperdrive accelerates access to your existing databases from Cloudflare Workers, making even single-region databases feel globally distributed.
By maintaining a connection pool to your database within Cloudflare's network, Hyperdrive reduces seven round-trips to your database before you can even send a query: the TCP handshake (1x), TLS negotiation (3x), and database authentication (3x).
Hyperdrive understands the difference between read and write queries to your database, and caches the most common read queries, improving performance and reducing load on your origin database.
This guide will instruct you through:
- Creating your first Hyperdrive configuration.
- Creating a Cloudflare Worker and binding it to your Hyperdrive configuration.
- Establishing a database connection from your Worker to a public database.
Before you begin, ensure you have completed the following:
- Sign up for a Cloudflare account ↗ if you have not already.
- Install
Node.js↗. Use a Node version manager like nvm ↗ or Volta ↗ to avoid permission issues and change Node.js versions. Wrangler requires a Node version of
16.17.0or later.
- Have a publicly accessible PostgreSQL or MySQL (or compatible) database. If your database is in a private network, refer to Connect to a private database using Workers VPC.
Before creating your Hyperdrive binding, log in with your Cloudflare account by running:
You will be directed to a web page asking you to log in to the Cloudflare dashboard. After you have logged in, you will be asked if Wrangler can make changes to your Cloudflare account. Scroll down and select Allow to continue.
Create a new project named
hyperdrive-tutorial by running:
npm create cloudflare@latest -- hyperdrive-tutorial
yarn create cloudflare hyperdrive-tutorial
pnpm create cloudflare@latest hyperdrive-tutorial
For setup, select the following options:
- For What would you like to start with?, choose
Hello World example.
- For Which template would you like to use?, choose
Worker only.
- For Which language do you want to use?, choose
TypeScript.
- For Do you want to use git for version control?, choose
Yes.
- For Do you want to deploy your application?, choose
No(we will be making some changes before deploying).
This will create a new
hyperdrive-tutorial directory. Your new
hyperdrive-tutorial directory will include:
- A
"Hello World"Worker at
src/index.ts.
- A
wrangler.jsoncconfiguration file.
wrangler.jsoncis how your
hyperdrive-tutorialWorker will connect to Hyperdrive.
Node.js compatibility is required for database drivers, and needs to be configured for your Workers project.
For compatibility dates of
2026-08-04 or later, Workers and Pages projects enable both
nodejs_compat and
nodejs_compat_v2 by default. Built-in runtime APIs and polyfills are available without additional configuration. These flags are not used for these compatibility dates. Existing projects do not need to remove them when updating their compatibility date.
If your compatibility date is before
2026-08-04, add the
nodejs_compat compatibility flag to your Wrangler configuration file to opt in:
To turn off Node.js compatibility completely for a compatibility date of
2026-08-04 or later, remove the positive flags if present. Then add both
no_nodejs_compat and
no_nodejs_compat_v2. For configuration examples, refer to the Node.js compatibility flag.
Hyperdrive works by connecting to your database, pooling database connections globally, and speeding up your database access through Cloudflare's network.
It will provide a secure connection string that is only accessible from your Worker which you can use to connect to your database through Hyperdrive. This means that you can use the Hyperdrive connection string with your existing drivers or ORM libraries without needing significant changes to your code.
To create your first Hyperdrive database configuration, change into the directory you just created for your Workers project:
To create your first Hyperdrive, you will need:
- The IP address (or hostname) and port of your database.
- The database username (for example,
hyperdrive-demo).
- The password associated with that username.
- The name of the database you want Hyperdrive to connect to. For example,
postgresor
mysql.
Hyperdrive accepts the combination of these parameters in the common connection string format used by database drivers:
Most database providers will provide a connection string you can copy-and-paste directly into Hyperdrive.
To create a Hyperdrive connection, run the
wrangler command, replacing the placeholder values passed to the
--connection-string flag with the values of your existing database:
Most database providers will provide a connection string you can copy-and-paste directly into Hyperdrive.
To create a Hyperdrive connection, run the
wrangler command, replacing the placeholder values passed to the
--connection-string flag with the values of your existing database:
If successful, the command will output your new Hyperdrive configuration:
Copy the
id field: you will use this in the next step to make Hyperdrive accessible from your Worker script.
You must create a binding in your Wrangler configuration file for your Worker to connect to your Hyperdrive configuration. Bindings allow your Workers to access resources, like Hyperdrive, on the Cloudflare developer platform.
To bind your Hyperdrive configuration to your Worker, add the following to the end of your Wrangler file:
Specifically:
- The value (string) you set for the
binding(binding name) will be used to reference this database in your Worker. In this tutorial, name your binding
HYPERDRIVE.
- The binding must be a valid JavaScript variable name ↗. For example,
binding = "hyperdrive"or
binding = "productionDB"would both be valid names for the binding.
- Your binding is available in your Worker at
env.<BINDING_NAME>.
If you wish to use a local database during development, you can add a
localConnectionString to your Hyperdrive configuration with the connection string of your database:
Once you have created a Hyperdrive configuration and bound it to your Worker, you can run a query against your database.
To connect to your database, you will need a database driver which allows you to authenticate and query your database. For this tutorial, you will use node-postgres (pg) ↗, one of the most widely used PostgreSQL drivers.
To install
pg, ensure you are in the
hyperdrive-tutorial directory. Open your terminal and run the following command:
# This should install v8.13.0 or later
npm i pg
# This should install v8.13.0 or later
yarn add pg
# This should install v8.13.0 or later
pnpm add pg
# This should install v8.13.0 or later
bun add pg
If you are using TypeScript, you should also install the type definitions for
pg:
# This should install v8.13.0 or later
npm i -D @types/pg
# This should install v8.13.0 or later
yarn add -D @types/pg
# This should install v8.13.0 or later
pnpm add -D @types/pg
# This should install v8.13.0 or later
bun add -d @types/pg
With the driver installed, you can now create a Worker script that queries your database.
To connect to your database, you will need a database driver which allows you to authenticate and query your database. For this tutorial, you will use mysql2 ↗, one of the most widely used MySQL drivers.
To install
mysql2, ensure you are in the
hyperdrive-tutorial directory. Open your terminal and run the following command:
# This should install v3.13.0 or later
npm i mysql2
# This should install v3.13.0 or later
yarn add mysql2
# This should install v3.13.0 or later
pnpm add mysql2
# This should install v3.13.0 or later
bun add mysql2
With the driver installed, you can now create a Worker script that queries your database.
After you have set up your database, you will run a SQL query from within your Worker.
Go to your
hyperdrive-tutorial Worker and open the
index.ts file.
The
index.ts file is where you configure your Worker's interactions with Hyperdrive.
Populate your
index.ts file with the following code:
Upon receiving a request, the code above does the following:
- Creates a new database client configured to connect to your database via Hyperdrive, using the Hyperdrive connection string.
- Initiates a query via
await sql.query()that outputs all tables (user and system created) in the database (as an example query).
- Returns the response as JSON to the client. Hyperdrive automatically cleans up the client connection when the request ends, and keeps the underlying database connection open in its pool for reuse.
After you have set up your database, you will run a SQL query from within your Worker.
Go to your
hyperdrive-tutorial Worker and open the
index.ts file.
The
index.ts file is where you configure your Worker's interactions with Hyperdrive.
Populate your
index.ts file with the following code:
Upon receiving a request, the code above does the following:
- Creates a new database client configured to connect to your database via Hyperdrive, using the Hyperdrive connection string.
- Initiates a query via
await connection.querythat outputs all tables (user and system created) in the database (as an example query).
- Returns the response as JSON to the client. Hyperdrive automatically cleans up the client connection when the request ends, and keeps the underlying database connection open in its pool for reuse.
You can test your Worker locally before deploying by running
wrangler dev. This runs your Worker code on your machine while connecting to your database.
The
localConnectionString field works with both local and remote databases and allows you to connect directly to your database from your Worker project running locally. You must specify the SSL/TLS mode if required (
sslmode=require for Postgres,
sslMode=REQUIRED for MySQL).
To connect to a database during local development, configure
localConnectionString in your
wrangler.jsonc:
Or set an environment variable:
Then start local development:
You can now deploy your Worker to make your project accessible on the Internet. To deploy your Worker, run:
You can now visit the URL for your newly created project to query your live database.
For example, if the URL of your new Worker is
hyperdrive-tutorial.<YOUR_SUBDOMAIN>.workers.dev, accessing
https://hyperdrive-tutorial.<YOUR_SUBDOMAIN>.workers.dev/ will send a request to your Worker that queries your database directly.
By finishing this tutorial, you have created a Hyperdrive configuration, a Worker to access that database and deployed your project globally.
- Learn more about how Hyperdrive works.
- How to configure query caching.
- Troubleshooting common issues when connecting a database to Hyperdrive.
If you have any feature requests or notice any bugs, share your feedback directly with the Cloudflare team by joining the Cloudflare Developers community on Discord ↗.