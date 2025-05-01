 Skip to content
Cloudflare Docs

Static Site Generation (SSG) and custom 404 pages

Static Site Generation (SSG) applications are web applications which are predominantely built or "prerendered" ahead-of-time. They are often built with a framework such as Gatsby or Docusaurus. The build process of these frameworks will produce a many HTML files and accompanying client-side resources (e.g. JavaScript bundles, CSS stylesheets, images, fonts, etc.). Data is either static, fetched and compiled into the HTML at build-time, or fetched by the client from an API with client-side requests.

Often, an SSG framework will allow you to create a custom 404 page.

Configuration

In order to deploy a Static Site Generation application to Workers, you must configure the assets.directory, and optionally, the assets.not_found_handling and assets.html_handling options in your Wrangler configuration file:

{
  "name": "my-worker",
  "compatibility_date": "2025-05-01",
  "assets": {
    "directory": "./dist/",
    "not_found_handling": "404-page",
    "html_handling": "auto-trailing-slash"
  }
}

assets.html_handling defaults to auto-trailing-slash and this will usually give you the desired behavior automatically: individual files (e.g. foo.html) will be served without a trailing flash and folder index files (e.g. foo/index.html) will be served with a trailing slash. Alternatively, you can force trailing slashes (force-trailing-slash) or drop trailing slashes (drop-trailing-slash) on requests for HTML pages.

Custom 404 pages

Configuring assets.not_found_handling to 404-page overrides the default serving behavior of Workers for static assets. When an incoming request does not match a file in the assets.directory, Workers will serve the contents of the nearest 404.html file with a 404 Not Found status.

If you have a Worker script (main), have configured assets.not_found_handling, and use the assets_navigation_prefers_asset_serving compatibility flag (or set a compatibility date of 2025-04-01 or greater), navigation requests will not invoke the Worker script. A navigation request is a request made with the Sec-Fetch-Mode: navigate header, which browsers automatically attach when navigating to a page. This reduces billable invocations of your Worker script, and is particularly useful for client-heavy applications which would otherwise invoke your Worker script very frequently and unnecessarily.

Client-side callbacks

In some cases, you might need to pass a value from a navigation request to your Worker script. For example, if you are acting as an OAuth callback, you might expect to see requests made to some route such as /oauth/callback?code=.... With the assets_navigation_prefers_asset_serving flag, your HTML assets will be server, rather than your Worker script. In this case, we recommend, either as part of your client application for this appropriate route, or with a slimmed-down endpoint-specific HTML file, passing the value to the server with client-side JavaScript.

./dist/oauth/callback.html
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
  <head>
    <title>OAuth callback</title>
  </head>
  <body>
    <p>Loading...</p>
    <script>
      (async () => {
        const response = await fetch("/api/oauth/callback" + window.location.search);
        if (response.ok) {
          window.location.href = '/';
        } else {
          document.querySelector('p').textContent = 'Error: ' + (await response.json()).error;
        }
      })();
    </script>
  </body>
</html>
./worker/index.js
import { WorkerEntrypoint } from "cloudflare:workers";


export default class extends WorkerEntrypoint {
  async fetch(request) {
    const url = new URL(request.url);
    if (url.pathname === "/api/oauth/callback") {
      const code = url.searchParams.get("code");


      const sessionId =
        await exchangeAuthorizationCodeForAccessAndRefreshTokensAndPersistToDatabaseAndGetSessionId(
          code,
        );


      if (sessionId) {
        return new Response(null, {
          headers: {
            "Set-Cookie": `sessionId=${sessionId}; HttpOnly; SameSite=Strict; Secure; Path=/; Max-Age=86400`,
          },
        });
      } else {
        return Response.json(
          { error: "Invalid OAuth code. Please try again." },
          { status: 400 },
        );
      }
    }


    return new Response(null, { status: 404 });
  }
}

Local Development

If you are using a Vite-powered SPA framework, you might be interested in using our Vite plugin which offers a Vite-native developer experience.

Reference

In most cases, configuring assets.not_found_handling to 404-page will provide the desired behavior. If you are building your own framework, or have specialized needs, the following diagram can provide insight into exactly how the routing decisions are made.

Full routing decision diagram
flowchart
Request@{ shape: stadium, label: "Incoming request" }
Request-->RunWorkerFirst
RunWorkerFirst@{ shape: diamond, label: "Run Worker script first?" }
RunWorkerFirst-->|No|RequestMatchesAsset
RunWorkerFirst-->|Yes|WorkerScriptInvoked
RequestMatchesAsset@{ shape: diamond, label: "Request matches asset?" }
RequestMatchesAsset-->|Yes|AssetServing
RequestMatchesAsset-->|No|WorkerScriptPresent
WorkerScriptPresent@{ shape: diamond, label: "Worker script present?" }
WorkerScriptPresent-->|No|AssetServing
WorkerScriptPresent-->|Yes|RequestNavigation
RequestNavigation@{ shape: diamond, label: "Request is navigation request?" }
RequestNavigation-->|No|WorkerScriptInvoked
WorkerScriptInvoked@{ shape: rect, label: "Worker script invoked" }
WorkerScriptInvoked-.->|Asset binding|AssetServing
RequestNavigation-->|Yes|AssetServing

subgraph Asset serving
	AssetServing@{ shape: diamond, label: "Request matches asset?" }
	AssetServing-->|Yes|AssetServed
	AssetServed@{ shape: stadium, label: "**200 OK**<br />asset served" }
	AssetServing-->|No|NotFoundHandling

	subgraph 404-page
		NotFoundHandling@{ shape: rect, label: "Request rewritten to ../404.html" }
		NotFoundHandling-->404PageExists
		404PageExists@{ shape: diamond, label: "HTML Page exists?" }
		404PageExists-->|Yes|404PageServed
		404PageExists-->|No|404PageAtIndex
		404PageAtIndex@{ shape: diamond, label: "Request is for root /404.html?" }
		404PageAtIndex-->|Yes|Generic404PageServed
		404PageAtIndex-->|No|NotFoundHandling
		Generic404PageServed@{ shape: stadium, label: "**404 Not Found**<br />null-body response served" }
		404PageServed@{ shape: stadium, label: "**404 Not Found**<br />404.html page served" }
	end

end

Requests are only billable if a Worker script is invoked. From there, it is possible to serve assets using the assets binding (depicted as the dotted line in the diagram above).

You can read more about how we match assets in the HTML handling docs.