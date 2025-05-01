Static Site Generation (SSG) and custom 404 pages

Static Site Generation (SSG) applications are web applications which are predominantely built or "prerendered" ahead-of-time. They are often built with a framework such as Gatsby or Docusaurus. The build process of these frameworks will produce a many HTML files and accompanying client-side resources (e.g. JavaScript bundles, CSS stylesheets, images, fonts, etc.). Data is either static, fetched and compiled into the HTML at build-time, or fetched by the client from an API with client-side requests.

Often, an SSG framework will allow you to create a custom 404 page.

Configuration

In order to deploy a Static Site Generation application to Workers, you must configure the assets.directory , and optionally, the assets.not_found_handling and assets.html_handling options in your Wrangler configuration file:

wrangler.jsonc

wrangler.jsonc wrangler.toml { " name " : "my-worker" , " compatibility_date " : "2025-05-01" , " assets " : { " directory " : "./dist/" , " not_found_handling " : "404-page" , " html_handling " : "auto-trailing-slash" } } name = "my-worker" compatibility_date = "2025-05-01" [ assets ] directory = "./dist/" not_found_handling = "404-page" html_handling = "auto-trailing-slash"

assets.html_handling defaults to auto-trailing-slash and this will usually give you the desired behavior automatically: individual files (e.g. foo.html ) will be served without a trailing flash and folder index files (e.g. foo/index.html ) will be served with a trailing slash. Alternatively, you can force trailing slashes ( force-trailing-slash ) or drop trailing slashes ( drop-trailing-slash ) on requests for HTML pages.

Custom 404 pages

Configuring assets.not_found_handling to 404-page overrides the default serving behavior of Workers for static assets. When an incoming request does not match a file in the assets.directory , Workers will serve the contents of the nearest 404.html file with a 404 Not Found status.

Navigation requests

If you have a Worker script ( main ), have configured assets.not_found_handling , and use the assets_navigation_prefers_asset_serving compatibility flag (or set a compatibility date of 2025-04-01 or greater), navigation requests will not invoke the Worker script. A navigation request is a request made with the Sec-Fetch-Mode: navigate header, which browsers automatically attach when navigating to a page. This reduces billable invocations of your Worker script, and is particularly useful for client-heavy applications which would otherwise invoke your Worker script very frequently and unnecessarily.

Note This can lead to surprising but intentional behavior. For example, if you define an API endpoint in a Worker script (e.g. /api/date ) and then fetch it with a client-side request in your SPA (e.g. fetch("/api/date") ), the Worker script will be invoked and your API response will be returned as expected. However, if you navigate to /api/date in your browser, you will be served an HTML file. Again, this is to reduce the number of billable invocations for your application while still maintaining SPA-like functionality. This behavior can be disabled by setting the assets_navigation_has_no_effect compatibility flag.

Tip If you wish to run the Worker script ahead of serving static assets (e.g. to log requests, or perform some authentication checks), you can additionally configure the assets.run_worker_first setting. This will retain your assets.not_found_handling behavior when no other asset matches, while still allowing you to control access to your application with your Worker script.

Client-side callbacks

In some cases, you might need to pass a value from a navigation request to your Worker script. For example, if you are acting as an OAuth callback, you might expect to see requests made to some route such as /oauth/callback?code=... . With the assets_navigation_prefers_asset_serving flag, your HTML assets will be server, rather than your Worker script. In this case, we recommend, either as part of your client application for this appropriate route, or with a slimmed-down endpoint-specific HTML file, passing the value to the server with client-side JavaScript.

./dist/oauth/callback.html <! DOCTYPE html > < html > < head > < title > OAuth callback </ title > </ head > < body > < p > Loading... </ p > < script > ( async () => { const response = await fetch ( "/api/oauth/callback" + window . location . search ) ; if ( response . ok ) { window . location . href = '/' ; } else { document . querySelector ( 'p' ) . textContent = 'Error: ' + ( await response . json ()) . error ; } } )() ; </ script > </ body > </ html >

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript ./worker/index.js import { WorkerEntrypoint } from "cloudflare:workers" ; export default class extends WorkerEntrypoint { async fetch ( request ) { const url = new URL ( request . url ) ; if ( url . pathname === "/api/oauth/callback" ) { const code = url . searchParams . get ( "code" ) ; const sessionId = await exchangeAuthorizationCodeForAccessAndRefreshTokensAndPersistToDatabaseAndGetSessionId ( code , ) ; if ( sessionId ) { return new Response ( null , { headers : { "Set-Cookie" : `sessionId= ${ sessionId } ; HttpOnly; SameSite=Strict; Secure; Path=/; Max-Age=86400` , }, } ) ; } else { return Response . json ( { error : "Invalid OAuth code. Please try again." }, { status : 400 }, ) ; } } return new Response ( null , { status : 404 } ) ; } } ./worker/index.ts import { WorkerEntrypoint } from "cloudflare:workers" ; export default class extends WorkerEntrypoint { async fetch ( request : Request ) { const url = new URL ( request . url ) ; if ( url . pathname === "/api/oauth/callback" ) { const code = url . searchParams . get ( "code" ) ; const sessionId = await exchangeAuthorizationCodeForAccessAndRefreshTokensAndPersistToDatabaseAndGetSessionId ( code ) ; if ( sessionId ) { return new Response ( null , { headers : { "Set-Cookie" : `sessionId= ${ sessionId } ; HttpOnly; SameSite=Strict; Secure; Path=/; Max-Age=86400` , }, } ) ; } else { return Response . json ( { error : "Invalid OAuth code. Please try again." }, { status : 400 } ) ; } } return new Response ( null , { status : 404 } ) ; } }

Local Development

If you are using a Vite-powered SPA framework, you might be interested in using our Vite plugin which offers a Vite-native developer experience.

Reference

In most cases, configuring assets.not_found_handling to 404-page will provide the desired behavior. If you are building your own framework, or have specialized needs, the following diagram can provide insight into exactly how the routing decisions are made.

Full routing decision diagram flowchart Request@{ shape: stadium, label: "Incoming request" } Request-->RunWorkerFirst RunWorkerFirst@{ shape: diamond, label: "Run Worker script first?" } RunWorkerFirst-->|No|RequestMatchesAsset RunWorkerFirst-->|Yes|WorkerScriptInvoked RequestMatchesAsset@{ shape: diamond, label: "Request matches asset?" } RequestMatchesAsset-->|Yes|AssetServing RequestMatchesAsset-->|No|WorkerScriptPresent WorkerScriptPresent@{ shape: diamond, label: "Worker script present?" } WorkerScriptPresent-->|No|AssetServing WorkerScriptPresent-->|Yes|RequestNavigation RequestNavigation@{ shape: diamond, label: "Request is navigation request?" } RequestNavigation-->|No|WorkerScriptInvoked WorkerScriptInvoked@{ shape: rect, label: "Worker script invoked" } WorkerScriptInvoked-.->|Asset binding|AssetServing RequestNavigation-->|Yes|AssetServing subgraph Asset serving AssetServing@{ shape: diamond, label: "Request matches asset?" } AssetServing-->|Yes|AssetServed AssetServed@{ shape: stadium, label: "**200 OK**<br />asset served" } AssetServing-->|No|NotFoundHandling subgraph 404-page NotFoundHandling@{ shape: rect, label: "Request rewritten to ../404.html" } NotFoundHandling-->404PageExists 404PageExists@{ shape: diamond, label: "HTML Page exists?" } 404PageExists-->|Yes|404PageServed 404PageExists-->|No|404PageAtIndex 404PageAtIndex@{ shape: diamond, label: "Request is for root /404.html?" } 404PageAtIndex-->|Yes|Generic404PageServed 404PageAtIndex-->|No|NotFoundHandling Generic404PageServed@{ shape: stadium, label: "**404 Not Found**<br />null-body response served" } 404PageServed@{ shape: stadium, label: "**404 Not Found**<br />404.html page served" } end end

Requests are only billable if a Worker script is invoked. From there, it is possible to serve assets using the assets binding (depicted as the dotted line in the diagram above).

You can read more about how we match assets in the HTML handling docs.