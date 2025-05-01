Static Site Generation (SSG) and custom 404 pages
Static Site Generation (SSG) applications are web applications which are predominantely built or "prerendered" ahead-of-time. They are often built with a framework such as Gatsby or Docusaurus. The build process of these frameworks will produce a many HTML files and accompanying client-side resources (e.g. JavaScript bundles, CSS stylesheets, images, fonts, etc.). Data is either static, fetched and compiled into the HTML at build-time, or fetched by the client from an API with client-side requests.
Often, an SSG framework will allow you to create a custom 404 page.
In order to deploy a Static Site Generation application to Workers, you must configure the
assets.directory, and optionally, the
assets.not_found_handling and
assets.html_handling options in your Wrangler configuration file:
assets.html_handling defaults to
auto-trailing-slash and this will usually give you the desired behavior automatically: individual files (e.g.
foo.html) will be served without a trailing flash and folder index files (e.g.
foo/index.html) will be served with a trailing slash. Alternatively, you can force trailing slashes (
force-trailing-slash) or drop trailing slashes (
drop-trailing-slash) on requests for HTML pages.
Configuring
assets.not_found_handling to
404-page overrides the default serving behavior of Workers for static assets. When an incoming request does not match a file in the
assets.directory, Workers will serve the contents of the nearest
404.html file with a
404 Not Found status.
If you have a Worker script (
main), have configured
assets.not_found_handling, and use the
assets_navigation_prefers_asset_serving compatibility flag (or set a compatibility date of
2025-04-01 or greater), navigation requests will not invoke the Worker script. A navigation request is a request made with the
Sec-Fetch-Mode: navigate header, which browsers automatically attach when navigating to a page. This reduces billable invocations of your Worker script, and is particularly useful for client-heavy applications which would otherwise invoke your Worker script very frequently and unnecessarily.
In some cases, you might need to pass a value from a navigation request to your Worker script. For example, if you are acting as an OAuth callback, you might expect to see requests made to some route such as
/oauth/callback?code=.... With the
assets_navigation_prefers_asset_serving flag, your HTML assets will be server, rather than your Worker script. In this case, we recommend, either as part of your client application for this appropriate route, or with a slimmed-down endpoint-specific HTML file, passing the value to the server with client-side JavaScript.
If you are using a Vite-powered SPA framework, you might be interested in using our Vite plugin which offers a Vite-native developer experience.
In most cases, configuring
assets.not_found_handling to
404-page will provide the desired behavior. If you are building your own framework, or have specialized needs, the following diagram can provide insight into exactly how the routing decisions are made.
Full routing decision diagram
flowchart Request@{ shape: stadium, label: "Incoming request" } Request-->RunWorkerFirst RunWorkerFirst@{ shape: diamond, label: "Run Worker script first?" } RunWorkerFirst-->|No|RequestMatchesAsset RunWorkerFirst-->|Yes|WorkerScriptInvoked RequestMatchesAsset@{ shape: diamond, label: "Request matches asset?" } RequestMatchesAsset-->|Yes|AssetServing RequestMatchesAsset-->|No|WorkerScriptPresent WorkerScriptPresent@{ shape: diamond, label: "Worker script present?" } WorkerScriptPresent-->|No|AssetServing WorkerScriptPresent-->|Yes|RequestNavigation RequestNavigation@{ shape: diamond, label: "Request is navigation request?" } RequestNavigation-->|No|WorkerScriptInvoked WorkerScriptInvoked@{ shape: rect, label: "Worker script invoked" } WorkerScriptInvoked-.->|Asset binding|AssetServing RequestNavigation-->|Yes|AssetServing subgraph Asset serving AssetServing@{ shape: diamond, label: "Request matches asset?" } AssetServing-->|Yes|AssetServed AssetServed@{ shape: stadium, label: "**200 OK**<br />asset served" } AssetServing-->|No|NotFoundHandling subgraph 404-page NotFoundHandling@{ shape: rect, label: "Request rewritten to ../404.html" } NotFoundHandling-->404PageExists 404PageExists@{ shape: diamond, label: "HTML Page exists?" } 404PageExists-->|Yes|404PageServed 404PageExists-->|No|404PageAtIndex 404PageAtIndex@{ shape: diamond, label: "Request is for root /404.html?" } 404PageAtIndex-->|Yes|Generic404PageServed 404PageAtIndex-->|No|NotFoundHandling Generic404PageServed@{ shape: stadium, label: "**404 Not Found**<br />null-body response served" } 404PageServed@{ shape: stadium, label: "**404 Not Found**<br />404.html page served" } end end
Requests are only billable if a Worker script is invoked. From there, it is possible to serve assets using the assets binding (depicted as the dotted line in the diagram above).
You can read more about how we match assets in the HTML handling docs.
Was this helpful?
- Resources
- API
- New to Cloudflare?
- Products
- Sponsorships
- Open Source
- Support
- Help Center
- System Status
- Compliance
- GDPR
- Company
- cloudflare.com
- Our team
- Careers
- 2025 Cloudflare, Inc.
- Privacy Policy
- Terms of Use
- Report Security Issues
- Trademark
-