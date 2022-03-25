Enable Logpush to New Relic

Cloudflare Logpush supports pushing logs directly to New Relic via the Cloudflare dashboard or via API.

​​ Manage via the Cloudflare dashboard

To enable a Logpush service to New Relic via the dashboard:

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link , and select the Enterprise domain you want to use with Logpush. Go to Analytics > Logs. Click Connect a service and a modal window will open. Select the dataset you want to push to a storage service. Select the data fields to include in your logs. You can add or remove fields later by modifying your settings in Logs > Logpush. Select New Relic. Enter the New Relic Logs Endpoint: US: "https://log-api.newrelic.com/log/v1?Api-Key=<NR_LICENSE_KEY>&format=cloudflare" EU: "https://log-api.eu.newrelic.com/log/v1?Api-Key=<NR_LICENSE_KEY>&format=cloudflare" Use the region that matches the one that has been set on your New Relic account. The <NR_LICENSE_KEY> field can be found on the New Relic dashboard. It can be retrieved by following these steps External link icon Open external link . Click Validate access. Click Save and Start Pushing to finish enabling Logpush.

Once connected, Cloudflare lists New Relic as a connected service under Logs > Logpush. Edit or remove connected services from here.

​​ Manage via API

​​ 1. Create a job

To create a job, make a POST request to the Logpush jobs endpoint with the following fields:

name (optional) - Use your domain name as the job name.

logpull_options (optional) - To configure fields, sample rate, and timestamp format, refer to Logpush API options . Note To query Cloudflare logs, New Relic requires fields to be sent as a Unix Timestamp.

destination_conf - A log destination consisting of an endpoint URL, a license key and a format in the string format below. <NR_ENDPOINT_URL> : The New Relic HTTP logs intake endpoint, which is https://log-api.newrelic.com/log/v1 for US or https://log-api.eu.newrelic.com/log/v1 for the EU, depending on the region that has been set on your New Relic account. <NR_LICENSE_KEY> : This key can be found on the New Relic dashboard and it can be retrieved by following these steps External link icon Open external link . format : The format is cloudflare . US: "https://log-api.newrelic.com/log/v1?Api-Key=<NR_LICENSE_KEY>&format=cloudflare" EU: "https://log-api.eu.newrelic.com/log/v1?Api-Key=<NR_LICENSE_KEY>&format=cloudflare"

max_upload_records (optional) - The maximum number of log lines per batch. This must be at least 1,000 lines or more. Note that there is no way to specify a minimum number of log lines per batch. This means that log files may contain many fewer lines than specified.

max_upload_bytes (optional) - The maximum uncompressed file size of a batch of logs. This must be at least 5 MB. Note that there is no way to set a minimum file size. This means that log files may be much smaller than this batch size. Nevertheless, it is recommended to set this parameter to 5,000,000.

dataset - The category of logs you want to receive. Refer to Log fields for the full list of supported datasets.

Example request using cURL:

curl -s https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/ < ZONE_ID > /logpush/jobs -X POST -d ' { "name": "<DOMAIN_NAME>", "logpull_options": "fields=ClientIP,ClientRequestHost,ClientRequestMethod,ClientRequestURI,EdgeEndTimestamp,EdgeResponseBytes,EdgeResponseStatus,EdgeStartTimestamp,RayID×tamps=unix", "destination_conf": "https://log-api.newrelic.com/log/v1?Api-Key=<NR_LICENSE_KEY>&format=cloudflare", "max_upload_bytes": 5000000, "dataset": "http_requests", "enabled": true }' \ -H "X-Auth-Email: <EMAIL>" \ -H "X-Auth-Key: <API_KEY>" | jq .

Response:

{ "errors" : [ ] , "messages" : [ ] , "result" : { "dataset" : "http_requests" , "destination_conf" : "https://log-api.newrelic.com/log/v1?Api-Key=<NR_LICENSE_KEY>&format=cloudflare" , "enabled" : true, "error_message" : null, "frequency" : "high" , "id" : 100 , "kind" : "" , "last_complete" : null, "last_error" : null, "logpull_options" : "fields=ClientIP,ClientRequestHost,ClientRequestMethod,ClientRequestURI,EdgeEndTimestamp,EdgeResponseBytes,EdgeResponseStatus,EdgeStartTimestamp,RayID×tamps=unix" , "logstream" : true, "max_upload_bytes" : 5000000 , "name" : "<DOMAIN_NAME>" } , "success" : true }

To enable a job, make a PUT request to the Logpush jobs endpoint. You will use the job ID returned from the previous step in the URL and send {"enabled": true} in the request body.

Example request using cURL:

curl -s -X PUT \ https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/ < ZONE_ID > /logpush/jobs/100 -d '{"enabled":true}' \ -H "X-Auth-Email: <EMAIL>" \ -H "X-Auth-Key: <API_KEY>" | jq .

Response: