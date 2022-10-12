TXT domain control validation (DCV)

​​ Non-wildcard custom hostnames

If your custom hostname does not include a wildcard, Cloudflare will always and automatically attempt to complete DCV through HTTP validation, even if you have selected TXT for your validation method.

This HTTP validation should succeed as long as your customer is pointing to your custom hostname and they do not have any CAA records blocking your chosen certificate authority.

​​ Wildcard custom hostnames

To validate a certificate on a wildcard custom hostname, Cloudflare requires two TXT DCV tokens - one for the apex and one for the wildcard - to be placed at your customer’s authoritative DNS provider in order for the wildcard certificate to issue or renew.

These two tokens are required because Let’s Encrypt and Google Trust Services follow the ACME Protocol External link icon Open external link , which requires one DCV token to be placed for every hostname on the certificate.

This means that - if you choose to use wildcard custom hostnames - you will need a way to share these DCV tokens with your customer.

​​ Step 1 - Get TXT tokens

Once you create a new hostname and choose this validation method, your tokens will be ready after a few seconds.

pending validation

API

Dashboard You can access these tokens using the API with the GET custom hostnames endpoint External link icon Open external link . For example, here are two tokens highlighted in the API response for a wildcard custom hostname. Response { "result" : [ { "id" : "<HOSTNAME_ID>" , "hostname" : "<HOSTNAME>" , "ssl" : { "id" : "<CERTIFICATE_ID>" , "type" : "dv" , "method" : "txt" , "status" : "pending_validation" , "validation_records" : [ { "status" : "pending" , "txt_name" : "_acme-challenge.<HOSTNAME>" , "txt_value" : "gESljTB8fBT1mIuoEASU0qcK-oTd46baarnU_ZGjJIY" } , { "status" : "pending" , "txt_name" : "_acme-challenge.<HOSTNAME>" , "txt_value" : "Pd8ViwX8KuA78kLbQHGmdEh4tQSpHBRxiNuJOYStEC0" } ] , "settings" : { "min_tls_version" : "1.0" } , "bundle_method" : "ubiquitous" , "wildcard" : true , "certificate_authority" : "google" } , "status" : "pending" , "ownership_verification" : { "type" : "txt" , "name" : "_cf-custom-hostname.<HOSTNAME>" , "value" : "ac4a9a9d-5469-44cb-9d76-cea7541c9ff8" } , "ownership_verification_http" : { "http_url" : "http://<HOSTNAME>/.well-known/cf-custom-hostname-challenge/fabdf93c-a4ce-4075-9f3f-c553a5f93bed" , "http_body" : "ac4a9a9d-5469-44cb-9d76-cea7541c9ff8" } , "created_at" : "2022-10-06T19:35:33.143257Z" } ] } Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link and select your account. Select your Cloudflare for SaaS application. Navigate to SSL/TLS > Custom Hostnames. Select a hostname. Copy the values for Certificate validation TXT name and Certificate validation TXT value. If you had previously created a wildcard custom hostname, you would need to copy the values for two different validation TXT records.

​​ Step 2 - Share with your customer

You will then need to share these TXT tokens with your customers.

​​ Step 3 - Add DNS records (customer)

Your customers should place these at their authoritative DNS provider under the "_acme-challenge" DNS label. Once these TXT records are in place, validation and certificate issuance will automatically complete. These tokens are different than the hostname validation tokens.

If you would like to request an immediate recheck, rather than wait for the next retry, send a PATCH request External link icon Open external link with the same values as your initial POST request.

​​ Step 4 (optional) - Fetch new tokens

Your DCV tokens expire after a certain amount of time, depending on your certificate authority.

This means that, if your customers take too long to place their tokens at their authoritative DNS provider, you may need to get new tokens and re-share them with your customer.

If you create a hostname with DigiCert as the certificate authority, you only need to share one TXT record for your customer to place at their authoritative DNS provider.

However, Cloudflare will soon be deprecating DigiCert as an issuing CA for custom hostnames, so we recommend you follow our migration guide to move your custom hostnames over to another CA.