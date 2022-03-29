WARP with legacy VPN

We understand that you may be required to run a legacy 3rd party VPN alongside the Cloudflare WARP client. Because the WARP client and 3rd party VPN both enforce firewall, routing, and DNS rules on your local device, the two products will compete with each other for control over network traffic.

For the most stable and consistent connection, we recommend using Cloudflare Tunnel to connect your private network or individual applications to our global edge network. Until you can migrate however, the following guidelines will help get your Zero Trust deployment up and running.

The Cloudflare WARP client is compatible with most 3rd party VPN configurations assuming the following requirements are met:

WARP must be responsible for resolving all DNS traffic on your device. The WARP client captures all DNS traffic and sends it to Gateway for policy enforcement. For WARP to function, DNS configuration settings must be disabled on your VPN. You can use features like Local Domain Fallback to route DNS requests to a server behind your 3rd party VPN or firewall, but the WARP client must still proxy that traffic.

All traffic relating to the 3rd party VPN must bypass the WARP client. You can configure Split Tunnels mode to exclude your VPN server from WARP.

​​ Configuring for compatibility

We recommend the following workflow when configuring WARP alongside a 3rd party VPN service.

Disable DNS configuration in your 3rd party VPN. In the Zero Trust dashboard, navigate to Settings > Network and ensure that Split Tunnels is set to Exclude IPs and domains. Under Split Tunnels, click Manage and add the following IP addresses External link icon Open external link to your Exclude list:

The IP address of the server your 3rd party VPN connects to.

The private IP address space your 3rd party VPN exposes.

(Optional) If your company uses fully qualified domain names such as example.local , follow these instructions to exclude your local domains from Gateway processing.

Start WARP first. We recommend enabling the WARP client before enabling your 3rd party VPN. Some 3rd party VPNs must be the last to touch a network configuration or they will fail.

Test before updates. Once you have a configuration in place and working, we recommend thoroughly testing compatibility before updating your VPN software. Compatibility testing with what are essentially competing software will need to be done with each new version.