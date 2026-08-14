The following limits apply to users of the Cloudflare Web3 Gateways.
The following limits apply to Cloudflare's IPFS Gateway.
|Free
|Pro
|Business
|Enterprise
|Availability
|Yes (Usage-based billing)
|Yes (Usage-based billing)
|Yes (Usage-based billing)
|Yes (Usage-based billing)
|Total gateways
|15
|15
|15
|Unlimited
|Gateway types
|DNSLink
|DNSLink
|DNSLink
|DNSLink, Universal Gateway
|Included bandwidth (without additional cost)
|50 GB data transfer
|50 GB data transfer
|50 GB data transfer
|100 GB data transfer
|File size limit
|None
|None
|None
|None
The following limits apply to Cloudflare's Ethereum Gateway.
|Free
|Pro
|Business
|Enterprise
|Availability
|Yes (Usage-based billing)
|Yes (Usage-based billing)
|Yes (Usage-based billing)
|Yes (Usage-based billing)
|Total gateways
|15
|15
|15
|Unlimited
|Included bandwidth (without additional cost)
|500,000 HTTP requests
|500,000 HTTP requests
|500,000 HTTP requests
|1,000,000 HTTP requests