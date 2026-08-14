Limits

Overview IPFS Gateway Ethereum Gateway

The following limits apply to users of the Cloudflare Web3 Gateways.

Note For more pricing details, refer to the Web3 product page ↗.

IPFS Gateway

The following limits apply to Cloudflare's IPFS Gateway.

Free Pro Business Enterprise Availability Yes (Usage-based billing) Yes (Usage-based billing) Yes (Usage-based billing) Yes (Usage-based billing) Total gateways 15 15 15 Unlimited Gateway types DNSLink DNSLink DNSLink DNSLink, Universal Gateway Included bandwidth (without additional cost) 50 GB data transfer 50 GB data transfer 50 GB data transfer 100 GB data transfer File size limit None None None None

Ethereum Gateway

The following limits apply to Cloudflare's Ethereum Gateway.