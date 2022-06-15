Limits
The following limits apply to users of the Cloudflare Web3 Gateways.
Non-Enterprise
|Feature
|IPFS Gateway
|Ethereum Gateway
|Total gateways
|15
|15
|Included bandwidth (without additional cost)
|50 GB data transfer
|500,000 HTTP requests
|File size limit
|None
|N/A
Enterprise
For Enterprise pricing, reach out to your account team.
|Feature
|IPFS Gateway
|Ethereum Gateway
|Total gateways
|Unlimited
|Unlimited
|Included bandwidth (without additional cost)
|100 GB data transfer
|1,000,000 HTTP requests
|File size limit
|None
|N/A