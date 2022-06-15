Cloudflare Docs
Web3
Web3
Limits

The following limits apply to users of the Cloudflare Web3 Gateways.

Non-Enterprise

FeatureIPFS GatewayEthereum Gateway
Total gateways1515
Included bandwidth (without additional cost)50 GB data transfer500,000 HTTP requests
File size limitNoneN/A

Enterprise

For Enterprise pricing, reach out to your account team.

FeatureIPFS GatewayEthereum Gateway
Total gatewaysUnlimitedUnlimited
Included bandwidth (without additional cost)100 GB data transfer1,000,000 HTTP requests
File size limitNoneN/A