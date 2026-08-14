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Limits

Last updated View as MarkdownAgent setup

The following limits apply to users of the Cloudflare Web3 Gateways.

IPFS Gateway

The following limits apply to Cloudflare's IPFS Gateway.

Free Pro Business Enterprise
Availability Yes (Usage-based billing) Yes (Usage-based billing) Yes (Usage-based billing) Yes (Usage-based billing)
Total gateways 15 15 15 Unlimited
Gateway types DNSLink DNSLink DNSLink DNSLink, Universal Gateway
Included bandwidth (without additional cost) 50 GB data transfer 50 GB data transfer 50 GB data transfer 100 GB data transfer
File size limit None None None None

Ethereum Gateway

The following limits apply to Cloudflare's Ethereum Gateway.

Free Pro Business Enterprise
Availability Yes (Usage-based billing) Yes (Usage-based billing) Yes (Usage-based billing) Yes (Usage-based billing)
Total gateways 15 15 15 Unlimited
Included bandwidth (without additional cost) 500,000 HTTP requests 500,000 HTTP requests 500,000 HTTP requests 1,000,000 HTTP requests

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