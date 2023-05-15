Install / Update

This page is for Wrangler v1, which has now been deprecated. Access documentation for the current version of Wrangler by visiting the Wrangler homepage . Refer to the Migration guide for instructions on how to migrate to the latest version.

​​ Install with npm

$ npm i @cloudflare/wrangler -g

EACCESS error You may have already installed npm. It is possible that an EACCES error may be thrown while installing Wrangler. This is related to how many systems install the npm binary. It is recommended that you reinstall npm using a Node version manager like nvm External link icon Open external link or Volta External link icon Open external link .

​​ Install with cargo

Assuming you have Rust’s package manager, Cargo External link icon Open external link , installed, run:

$ cargo install wrangler

Otherwise, to install Cargo, you must first install rustup. On Linux and macOS systems, rustup can be installed as follows:

$ curl https://sh.rustup.rs -sSf | sh

Additional installation methods are available on the Rust site External link icon Open external link .

Windows users will need to install Perl as a dependency for openssl-sys — Strawberry Perl External link icon Open external link is recommended.

After Cargo is installed, you may now install Wrangler:

$ cargo install wrangler

Customize OpenSSL By default, a copy of OpenSSL is included to make things easier during installation, but this can make the binary size larger. If you want to use your system’s OpenSSL installation, provide the feature flag sys-openssl when running install: $ cargo install wrangler --features sys-openssl

​​ Manual install

Download the binary tarball for your platform from the releases page External link icon Open external link . You do not need the wranglerjs-*.tar.gz download – Wrangler will install that for you. Unpack the tarball and place the Wrangler binary somewhere on your PATH , preferably /usr/local/bin for Linux/macOS or Program Files for Windows.

To update Wrangler External link icon Open external link , run one of the following:

$ npm update -g @cloudflare/wrangler