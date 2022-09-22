Create rate limiting rules for a zone in Security > WAF > Rate limiting rules. For guidance on the previous version of rate limiting rules, refer to Configuring Cloudflare Rate Limiting External link icon Open external link .

To create a new rate limiting rule:

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link , and select your account and domain.

Navigate to Security > WAF > Rate limiting rules.

Select Create rate limiting rule.

In the page that displays, enter a descriptive name for the rule in Rule name.

Under If incoming requests match, use the Field drop-down list to choose an HTTP property. For each request, the value of the property you choose for Field is compared to the value you specify for Value using the operator selected in Operator.

Select the rule action from the Choose action drop-down list. For example, selecting Block tells Cloudflare to refuse requests in the conditions you specified when the request limit is reached.

(Optional) If you selected the Block action, you can configure a custom response for requests exceeding the configured rate limit.

Under For, select the mitigation timeout in Duration. This is the time period during which Cloudflare applies the select action once the rate is reached.

Under When rate exceeds, define the maximum number of requests and the time period to consider when determining the rate.

Under With the same, add one or more characteristics that will define the request counters for rate limiting purposes. Each value combination will have its own counter to determine the rate. Refer to Determining the rate for more information.

(Optional) Under Counter, enable Use custom counting expression to define an expression that specifies the conditions for incrementing the rate counter. By default, the counting expression is the same as the rule expression. The counting expression can include response fields.

(Optional) Under Cache status, disable Also apply rate limiting to cached assets to consider only the requests that reach the origin when determining the rate.