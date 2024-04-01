Cloudflare Docs
AI Gateway
AI Gateway
Anthropic

https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/ACCOUNT_TAG/GATEWAY/anthropic

Example fetch request
curl -X POST https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/ACCOUNT_TAG/GATEWAY/anthropic/v1/messages \
    -H 'x-api-key: XXX' \
    -H "anthropic-version: 2023-06-01" \
    -H 'Content-Type: application/json' \
    -d '{
      "model": "claude-3-opus-20240229",
      "max_tokens": 1024,
      "messages": [
          {"role": "user", "content": "Hello, world"}
      ]
    }'

If you are using the @anthropic-ai/sdk, you can set your endpoint like this:

index.js
import Anthropic from '@anthropic-ai/sdk';



const anthropic = new Anthropic({
  apiKey: env.ANTHROPIC_API_KEY, 
  baseURL: "https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/ACCOUNT_TAG/GATEWAY/anthropic",

});



const message = await anthropic.messages.create({
  model: 'claude-3-opus-20240229',
  messages: [{role: "user", content: "When is halloween?"}],
  max_tokens: 1024,



});