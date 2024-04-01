Anthropic

https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/ACCOUNT_TAG/GATEWAY/anthropic

Example fetch request curl -X POST https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/ACCOUNT_TAG/GATEWAY/anthropic/v1/messages \ -H 'x-api-key: XXX' \ -H "anthropic-version: 2023-06-01" \ -H 'Content-Type: application/json' \ -d '{ "model": "claude-3-opus-20240229", "max_tokens": 1024, "messages": [ {"role": "user", "content": "Hello, world"} ] }'

If you are using the @anthropic-ai/sdk , you can set your endpoint like this: