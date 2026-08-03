In the Cloudflare dashboard, go to the Security rules page. Go to Security rules ↗

To create a new empty rule, select Create rule > Custom rules. To duplicate an existing rule, select the three dots next to it > Duplicate.

Enter a descriptive name for the rule in Rule name.

Under When incoming requests match, use the Field drop-down list to choose an HTTP property. For each request, the value of the property you choose for Field is compared to the value you specify for Value using the operator selected in Operator.

Under Then take action, select the rule action in the Choose action dropdown. For example, selecting Block tells Cloudflare to refuse requests that match the conditions you specified.

(Optional) If you selected the Block action, you can configure a custom response.