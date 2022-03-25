Create custom rules in Security > WAF > Custom rules. This feature is only available for select customers on an Enterprise plan.

To create a new custom rule:

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard.

Select the Websites tab and choose the site for which you want to create a rule.

Navigate to Security > WAF > Custom rules.

Click Create Firewall rule.

In the page that displays, enter a descriptive name for the rule in Rule name.

Under If incoming requests match…, use the Field drop-down list to choose an HTTP property. For each request, the value of the property you choose for Field is compared to the value you specify for Value using the operator selected in Operator.

Select the rule action from the Choose action drop-down list. For example, selecting Block tells Cloudflare to refuse requests that match the conditions you specified.