Features by plan type
The features available for a waiting room depend on your plan type. You can only have one plan per zone.
|Feature
|Business
|Enterprise (default)
|Enterprise (with purchase)
|Number of waiting rooms
|One
|One
|Custom
|Customized templates
|No
|No
|Yes
|Queueing method
|First In First Out (FIFO)
|First In First Out (FIFO)
|First In First Out (FIFO) or Random
|Disable session renewal
|No
|No
|Yes
|Mobile app traffic
|No
|No
|Yes
|Scheduled events
|No
|No
|Yes
How do I get started?
To get started with Waiting Room, review our setup guide .