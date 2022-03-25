Features by plan type

The features available for a waiting room depend on your plan type. You can only have one plan per zone.

Feature Business Enterprise (default) Enterprise (with purchase) Number of waiting rooms One One Custom Customized templates No No Yes Queueing method First In First Out (FIFO) First In First Out (FIFO) First In First Out (FIFO) or Random Disable session renewal No No Yes Mobile app traffic No No Yes Scheduled events No No Yes

​​ How do I get started?

To get started with Waiting Room, review our setup guide .