Features by plan type

The features available for a waiting room depend on your plan type. You can only have one plan per zone.

FeatureBusinessEnterprise (default)Enterprise (with purchase)
Number of waiting roomsOneOneCustom
Customized templatesNoNoYes
Queueing methodFirst In First Out (FIFO)First In First Out (FIFO)First In First Out (FIFO) or Random
Disable session renewalNoNoYes
Mobile app trafficNoNoYes
Scheduled eventsNoNoYes

How do I get started?

To get started with Waiting Room, review our setup guide .