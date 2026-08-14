Features by plan type

Plans

Overview How do I get started?

The features available for a waiting room depend on your plan type. You can only have one plan per zone.

One basic waiting room is included in all Business and Enterprise plans. On an Enterprise plan, you can purchase advanced waiting room(s) to unlock all of the additional advanced features.

Free Pro Business Enterprise Availability No No Yes Yes Number of rooms 0 0 1 1 (default) With advanced: Custom (can purchase more) Customized templates No No No Advanced add-on Queueing methods No No First In First Out (FIFO) First In First Out (FIFO) (default) With advanced: FIFO, Random, Reject, Passthrough Configure multiple hostnames and paths No No No Advanced add-on Disable session renewal No No No Advanced add-on JSON-friendly response No No No Advanced add-on Customize queuing status code No No Yes Yes Scheduled events No No No Advanced add-on Waiting Room rules No No No Advanced add-on Session Revocation No No No Advanced add-on SEO Crawler Bypassing No No Yes Yes Turnstile Widget Mode No No Invisible only Invisible (default) With advanced: Invisible, Managed, Non Interactive Turnstile Fail Action No No Log only Log only (default) With advanced: Log only & Infinite queue

Note Enterprise customers can preview this product as a non-contract service, which provides full access, free of metered usage fees, limits, and certain other restrictions.

How do I get started?

To get started with Waiting Room, review our setup guide.