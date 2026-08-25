Vectorize and Workers AI

Vectorize allows you to generate vector embeddings using a machine-learning model, including the models available in Workers AI.
This guide will instruct you through:
- Creating a Vectorize index.
- Connecting a Cloudflare Worker to your index.
- Using Workers AI to generate vector embeddings.
- Using Vectorize to query those vector embeddings.
To continue:
- Sign up for a Cloudflare account ↗ if you have not already.
- Install
npm↗.
- Install
Node.js↗. Use a Node version manager like Volta ↗ or nvm ↗ to avoid permission issues and change Node.js versions. Wrangler requires a Node version of
16.17.0or later.
You will create a new project that will contain a Worker script, which will act as the client application for your Vectorize index.
Open your terminal and create a new project named
embeddings-tutorial by running the following command:
npm create cloudflare@latest -- embeddings-tutorial
yarn create cloudflare embeddings-tutorial
pnpm create cloudflare@latest embeddings-tutorial
For setup, select the following options:
- For What would you like to start with?, choose
Hello World example.
- For Which template would you like to use?, choose
Worker only.
- For Which language do you want to use?, choose
TypeScript.
- For Do you want to use git for version control?, choose
Yes.
- For Do you want to deploy your application?, choose
No(we will be making some changes before deploying).
This will create a new
embeddings-tutorial directory. Your new
embeddings-tutorial directory will include:
- A
"Hello World"Worker at
src/index.ts.
- A
wrangler.jsoncconfiguration file.
wrangler.jsoncis how your
embeddings-tutorialWorker will access your index.
A vector database is distinct from a traditional SQL or NoSQL database. A vector database is designed to store vector embeddings, which are representations of data, but not the original data itself.
To create your first Vectorize index, change into the directory you just created for your Workers project:
To create an index, use the
wrangler vectorize create command and provide a name for the index. A good index name is:
- A combination of lowercase and/or numeric ASCII characters, shorter than 32 characters, starts with a letter, and uses dashes (-) instead of spaces.
- Descriptive of the use-case and environment. For example, "production-doc-search" or "dev-recommendation-engine".
- Only used for describing the index, and is not directly referenced in code.
In addition, define both the
dimensions of the vectors you will store in the index, as well as the distance
metric used to determine similar vectors when creating the index. This configuration cannot be changed later, as a vector database is configured for a fixed vector configuration.
Run the following
wrangler vectorize command, ensuring that the
dimensions are set to
768: this is important, as the Workers AI model used in this tutorial outputs vectors with 768 dimensions.
This will create a new vector database, and output the binding configuration needed in the next step.
You must create a binding for your Worker to connect to your Vectorize index. Bindings allow your Workers to access resources, like Vectorize or R2, from Cloudflare Workers. You create bindings by updating your Wrangler file.
To bind your index to your Worker, add the following to the end of your Wrangler file:
Specifically:
- The value (string) you set for
<BINDING_NAME>will be used to reference this database in your Worker. In this tutorial, name your binding
VECTORIZE.
- The binding must be a valid JavaScript variable name ↗. For example,
binding = "MY_INDEX"or
binding = "PROD_SEARCH_INDEX"would both be valid names for the binding.
- Your binding is available in your Worker at
env.<BINDING_NAME>and the Vectorize client API is exposed on this binding for use within your Workers application.
Before you deploy your embedding example, ensure your Worker uses your model catalog, including the text embedding model built-in.
From within the
embeddings-tutorial directory, open your Wrangler file in your editor and add the new
[[ai]] binding to make Workers AI's models available in your Worker:
With Workers AI ready, you can write code in your Worker.
To write code in your Worker, go to your
embeddings-tutorial Worker and open the
src/index.ts file. The
index.ts file is where you configure your Worker's interactions with your Vectorize index.
Clear the content of
index.ts. Paste the following code snippet into your
index.ts file. On the
env parameter, replace
<BINDING_NAME> with
VECTORIZE:
Before deploying your Worker globally, log in with your Cloudflare account by running:
You will be directed to a web page asking you to log in to the Cloudflare dashboard. After you have logged in, you will be asked if Wrangler can make changes to your Cloudflare account. Scroll down and select Allow to continue.
From here, deploy your Worker to make your project accessible on the Internet. To deploy your Worker, run:
Preview your Worker at
https://embeddings-tutorial.<YOUR_SUBDOMAIN>.workers.dev.
You can now visit the URL for your newly created project to insert vectors and then query them.
With the URL for your deployed Worker (for example,
https://embeddings-tutorial.<YOUR_SUBDOMAIN>.workers.dev/), open your browser and:
- Insert your vectors first by visiting
/insert.
- Query your index by visiting the index route -
/.
This should return the following JSON:
Extend this example by:
- Adding more inputs and generating a larger set of vectors.
- Accepting a custom query parameter passed in the URL, for example via
URL.searchParams.
- Creating a new index with a different distance metric and observing how your scores change in response to your inputs.
By finishing this tutorial, you have successfully created a Vectorize index, used Workers AI to generate vector embeddings, and deployed your project globally.
- Build a generative AI chatbot using Workers AI and Vectorize.
- Learn more about how vector databases work.
- Read examples on how to use the Vectorize API from Cloudflare Workers.