Vectorize and Workers AI

Get started

Vectorize is in public beta Vectorize is currently in public beta and is enabled for all developers on Workers paid plans. During the beta, you may run into bugs and instability which may make it unsuitable for production-facing workloads. Read the announcement blog External link icon Open external link to learn more about Vectorize.

Vectorize allows you to generate vector embeddings using a machine-learning model, including the models available in Workers AI. New to Vectorize? If this is your first time using Vectorize or a vector database, we recommend starting with the introductory guide first.

This advanced guide will instruct you through:

Creating a Vectorize index

Connecting a Cloudflare Worker to your index.

to your index. Using Workers AI to generate vector embeddings

to generate vector embeddings Using Vectorize to query those vector embeddings

To continue:

​​ 1. Create a Worker

You will create a new project that will contain a Worker script, which will act as the client application for your Vectorize index.

Create a new project named embeddings-tutorial by running:



$ npm create cloudflare@latest

When setting up your embeddings-tutorial Worker, answering the questions as below:

Enter embeddings-tutorial as the directory for where you want to create your application.

as the directory for where you want to create your application. Choose "Hello World Worker" for the type of application.

for the type of application. Select yes to using TypeScript.

to using TypeScript. Select yes to using Git.

to using Git. Select no to deploying.

This will create a new embeddings-tutorial directory. Your new embeddings-tutorial directory will include:

A "Hello World" Worker at src/index.ts

at A wrangler.toml configuration file. wrangler.toml is how your embeddings-tutorial Worker will access your index.

If you are familiar with Cloudflare Workers, or initializing projects in a Continuous Integration (CI) environment, initialize a new project non-interactively by setting CI=true as an environmental variable when running create cloudflare@latest . For example: CI=true npm create cloudflare@latest embeddings-tutorial --type=simple --git --ts --deploy=false will create a basic “Hello World” project ready to build on.

​​ 2. Create an index

Vectorize is currently in open beta. Read the announcement blog External link icon Open external link to learn more.

A vector database is distinct from a traditional SQL or NoSQL database: it is designed to store vector embeddings, which are representations of data, but not the original data itself.

To create your first Vectorize index, change into the directory you just created for your Workers project:



$ cd embeddings-tutorial

To create an index, you will need to use the wrangler vectorize create command and provide a name for the index. A good index name is:

A combination of ASCII characters, shorter than 32 characters, and uses dashes (-) instead of spaces.

Descriptive of the use-case and environment - for example, “production-doc-search” or “dev-recommendation-engine”

Only used for describing the index, and is not directly referenced in code.

In addition, you will need to define both the dimensions of the vectors you will store in the index, as well as the distance metric used to determine similar vectors when creating the index. This configuration cannot be changed later, as a vector database is configured for a fixed vector configuration. Wrangler version 3.10 required Vectorize requires wrangler version 3.10 or later. Ensure you have the latest version of wrangler installed, or use npx wrangler@latest vectorize to always use the latest version.

Run the following wrangler vectorize command, ensuring that the dimensions are set to 768 : this is important, as the Workers AI model we will use in this tutorial outputs vectors with 768 dimensions.



$ npx wrangler vectorize create embeddings-index --dimensions=768 --metric=cosine ✅ Successfully created index 'embeddings-index' [[vectorize]] binding = "VECTORIZE_INDEX" index_name = "embeddings-index"

This will create a new vector database, and output the binding configuration needed in the next step.

​​ 3. Bind your Worker to your index

You must create a binding for your Worker to connect to your Vectorize index. Bindings allow your Workers to access resources, like Vectorize or R2, from Cloudflare Workers. You create bindings by updating your wrangler.toml file.

To bind your index to your Worker, add the following to the end of your wrangler.toml file:

wrangler.toml [ [ [ vectorize ] ] binding = "VECTORIZE_INDEX" index_name = "embeddings-index"

Specifically:

The value (string) you set for <BINDING_NAME> will be used to reference this database in your Worker. In this tutorial, name your binding VECTORIZE_INDEX .

will be used to reference this database in your Worker. In this tutorial, name your binding . The binding must be a valid JavaScript variable name External link icon Open external link . For example, binding = "MY_INDEX" or binding = "PROD_SEARCH_INDEX" would both be valid names for the binding.

. For example, or would both be valid names for the binding. Your binding is available in your Worker at env.<BINDING_NAME> and the Vectorize client API is exposed on this binding for use within your Workers application.

​​ 4. Set up Workers AI

Before we can deploy our embedding example, we need to make sure our Worker can use our model catalog, including the text embedding model built-in.

From within the embeddings-tutorial directory, install the Workers AI package:



npm i @cloudflare/ai

Open your wrangler.toml file in your editor again and add the new [[ai]] binding to make Workers AI’s models available in your Worker.

wrangler.toml [ [ [ vectorize ] ] binding = "VECTORIZE_INDEX" index_name = "embeddings-index" [ [ ai ] ] binding = "AI"

With Workers AI ready, we can write our Worker.

​​ 5. Write our Worker

First, go to your embeddings-tutorial Worker and open the src/index.ts file. The index.ts file is where you configure your Worker’s interactions with your Vectorize index.

Clear the content of index.ts . Paste the following code snippet into your index.ts file. On the env parameter, replace <BINDING_NAME> with VECTORIZE_INDEX :

src/index.ts import { Ai } from '@cloudflare/ai' ; export interface Env { TEXT_EMBEDDINGS : VectorizeIndex ; AI : any ; } interface EmbeddingResponse { shape : number [ ] ; data : number [ ] [ ] ; } export default { async fetch ( request : Request , env : Env , ctx : ExecutionContext ) : Promise < Response > { const ai = new Ai ( env . AI ) ; let path = new URL ( request . url ) . pathname ; if ( path . startsWith ( '/favicon' ) ) { return new Response ( '' , { status : 404 } ) ; } if ( path === '/insert' ) { const stories = [ 'This is a story about an orange cloud' , 'This is a story about a llama' , 'This is a story about a hugging emoji' ] ; const modelResp : EmbeddingResponse = await ai . run ( '@cf/baai/bge-base-en-v1.5' , { text : stories , } ) ; let vectors : VectorizeVector [ ] = [ ] ; let id = 1 ; modelResp . data . forEach ( ( vector ) => { vectors . push ( { id : ` ${ id } ` , values : vector } ) ; id ++ ; } ) ; let inserted = await env . TEXT_EMBEDDINGS . upsert ( vectors ) ; return Response . json ( inserted ) ; } let userQuery = 'orange cloud' ; const queryVector : EmbeddingResponse = await ai . run ( '@cf/baai/bge-base-en-v1.5' , { text : [ userQuery ] , } ) ; let matches = await env . TEXT_EMBEDDINGS . query ( queryVector . data [ 0 ] , { topK : 1 } ) ; return Response . json ( { matches : matches , } ) ; } , } ;

​​ 6. Deploy your Worker

Before deploying your Worker globally, log in with your Cloudflare account by running:



$ wrangler login

You will be directed to a web page asking you to log in to the Cloudflare dashboard. After you have logged in, you will be asked if Wrangler can make changes to your Cloudflare account. Scroll down and select Allow to continue.

From here, you can deploy your Worker to make your project accessible on the Internet. To deploy your Worker, run:



$ npx wrangler deploy

​​ 7. Query your index

You can now visit the URL for your newly created project to insert vectors and then query them. With the URL for your deployed Worker - e.g. https://embeddings-tutorial.<YOUR_SUBDOMAIN>.workers.dev/ - open your browser and:

Insert our vectors first by visiting /insert Query our index by visiting the index route - /

This should return the following:



{ "matches" : { "count" : 1 , "matches" : [ { "score" : 0.896888444 , "vectorId" : "1" } ] } }

We can extend this example by:

Adding more inputs and generating a larger set of vectors

Accepting a custom query parameter passed in the URL - e.g. via URL.searchParams

Creating a new index with a different distance metric and observing how our scores change in response to our inputs.

​​ Next steps