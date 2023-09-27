Vectorize and Workers AI

Get started
Vectorize allows you to generate vector embeddings using a machine-learning model, including the models available in Workers AI.
This advanced guide will instruct you through:
- Creating a Vectorize index
- Connecting a Cloudflare Worker to your index.
- Using Workers AI to generate vector embeddings
- Using Vectorize to query those vector embeddings
Prerequisites
To continue:
- Sign up for a Cloudflare account if you have not already.
- Install
npm.
- Install
Node.js. Use a Node version manager like Volta or nvm to avoid permission issues and change Node.js versions. Wrangler requires a Node version of
16.13.0or later.
1. Create a Worker
You will create a new project that will contain a Worker script, which will act as the client application for your Vectorize index.
Create a new project named
embeddings-tutorial by running:
$ npm create cloudflare@latest
When setting up your
embeddings-tutorial Worker, answering the questions as below:
- Enter
embeddings-tutorialas the directory for where you want to create your application.
- Choose
"Hello World Worker"for the type of application.
- Select
yesto using TypeScript.
- Select
yesto using Git.
- Select
noto deploying.
This will create a new
embeddings-tutorial directory. Your new
embeddings-tutorial directory will include:
- A
"Hello World"Worker at
src/index.ts
- A
wrangler.tomlconfiguration file.
wrangler.tomlis how your
embeddings-tutorialWorker will access your index.
2. Create an index
A vector database is distinct from a traditional SQL or NoSQL database: it is designed to store vector embeddings, which are representations of data, but not the original data itself.
To create your first Vectorize index, change into the directory you just created for your Workers project:
$ cd embeddings-tutorial
To create an index, you will need to use the
wrangler vectorize create command and provide a name for the index. A good index name is:
- A combination of ASCII characters, shorter than 32 characters, and uses dashes (-) instead of spaces.
- Descriptive of the use-case and environment - for example, “production-doc-search” or “dev-recommendation-engine”
- Only used for describing the index, and is not directly referenced in code.
In addition, you will need to define both the
dimensions of the vectors you will store in the index, as well as the distance
metric used to determine similar vectors when creating the index. This configuration cannot be changed later, as a vector database is configured for a fixed vector configuration.
Run the following
wrangler vectorize command, ensuring that the
dimensions are set to
768: this is important, as the Workers AI model we will use in this tutorial outputs vectors with 768 dimensions.
$ npx wrangler vectorize create embeddings-index --dimensions=768 --metric=cosine✅ Successfully created index 'embeddings-index'[[vectorize]]binding = "VECTORIZE_INDEX" # i.e. available in your Worker on env.VECTORIZE_INDEXindex_name = "embeddings-index"
This will create a new vector database, and output the binding configuration needed in the next step.
3. Bind your Worker to your index
You must create a binding for your Worker to connect to your Vectorize index. Bindings allow your Workers to access resources, like Vectorize or R2, from Cloudflare Workers. You create bindings by updating your
wrangler.toml file.
To bind your index to your Worker, add the following to the end of your
wrangler.toml file:
wrangler.toml
[[[vectorize]]
binding = "VECTORIZE_INDEX" # i.e. available in your Worker on env.VECTORIZE_INDEX
index_name = "embeddings-index"
Specifically:
- The value (string) you set for
<BINDING_NAME>will be used to reference this database in your Worker. In this tutorial, name your binding
VECTORIZE_INDEX.
- The binding must be a valid JavaScript variable name. For example,
binding = "MY_INDEX"or
binding = "PROD_SEARCH_INDEX"would both be valid names for the binding.
- Your binding is available in your Worker at
env.<BINDING_NAME>and the Vectorize client API is exposed on this binding for use within your Workers application.
4. Set up Workers AI
Before we can deploy our embedding example, we need to make sure our Worker can use our model catalog, including the text embedding model built-in.
From within the
embeddings-tutorial directory, install the
Workers AI package:
npm i @cloudflare/ai
Open your
wrangler.toml file in your editor again and add the new
[[ai]] binding to make Workers AI’s models available in your Worker.
wrangler.toml
[[[vectorize]]
binding = "VECTORIZE_INDEX" # i.e. available in your Worker on env.VECTORIZE_INDEX
index_name = "embeddings-index"
[[ai]]
binding = "AI" # i.e. available in your Worker on env.AI
With Workers AI ready, we can write our Worker.
5. Write our Worker
First, go to your
embeddings-tutorial Worker and open the
src/index.ts file. The
index.ts file is where you configure your Worker’s interactions with your Vectorize index.
Clear the content of
index.ts. Paste the following code snippet into your
index.ts file. On the
env parameter, replace
<BINDING_NAME> with
VECTORIZE_INDEX:
src/index.ts
import { Ai } from '@cloudflare/ai';
export interface Env { TEXT_EMBEDDINGS: VectorizeIndex; AI: any;
}
interface EmbeddingResponse { shape: number[]; data: number[][];
}
export default { async fetch(request: Request, env: Env, ctx: ExecutionContext): Promise<Response> { const ai = new Ai(env.AI); let path = new URL(request.url).pathname; if (path.startsWith('/favicon')) { return new Response('', { status: 404 }); }
// We only need to generate vector embeddings just the once (or as our // data changes), not on every request if (path === '/insert') { // In a real-world application, we could read in content from R2 or // a SQL database (like D1) and pass it to Workers AI const stories = ['This is a story about an orange cloud', 'This is a story about a llama', 'This is a story about a hugging emoji']; const modelResp: EmbeddingResponse = await ai.run('@cf/baai/bge-base-en-v1.5', { text: stories, });
// We need to convert the vector embeddings into a format Vectorize can accept. // Each vector needs an id, a value (the vector) and optional metadata. // In a real app, our ID would typicaly be bound to the ID of the source // document. let vectors: VectorizeVector[] = []; let id = 1; modelResp.data.forEach((vector) => { vectors.push({ id: `${id}`, values: vector }); id++; });
let inserted = await env.TEXT_EMBEDDINGS.upsert(vectors); return Response.json(inserted); }
// Our query: we expect this to match vector id: 1 in this simple example let userQuery = 'orange cloud'; const queryVector: EmbeddingResponse = await ai.run('@cf/baai/bge-base-en-v1.5', { text: [userQuery], });
let matches = await env.TEXT_EMBEDDINGS.query(queryVector.data[0], { topK: 1 }); return Response.json({ // We expect vector id: 1 to be our top match with a score of // ~0.896888444 // We are using a cosine distance metric, where the closer to one, // the more similar. matches: matches, }); },
};
6. Deploy your Worker
Before deploying your Worker globally, log in with your Cloudflare account by running:
$ wrangler login
You will be directed to a web page asking you to log in to the Cloudflare dashboard. After you have logged in, you will be asked if Wrangler can make changes to your Cloudflare account. Scroll down and select Allow to continue.
From here, you can deploy your Worker to make your project accessible on the Internet. To deploy your Worker, run:
$ npx wrangler deploy# Outputs: https://embeddings-tutorial.<YOUR_SUBDOMAIN>.workers.dev
7. Query your index
You can now visit the URL for your newly created project to insert vectors and then query them. With the URL for your deployed Worker - e.g.
https://embeddings-tutorial.<YOUR_SUBDOMAIN>.workers.dev/ - open your browser and:
- Insert our vectors first by visiting
/insert
- Query our index by visiting the index route -
/
This should return the following:
{"matches":{"count":1,"matches":[{"score":0.896888444,"vectorId":"1"}]}}
We can extend this example by:
- Adding more inputs and generating a larger set of vectors
- Accepting a custom query parameter passed in the URL - e.g. via
URL.searchParams
- Creating a new index with a different distance metric and observing how our scores change in response to our inputs.
