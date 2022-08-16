Carbon Black

Feature availability Operating Systems WARP mode required Minimum WARP version required Zero Trust plans External link icon Open external link macOS, Windows, Linux WARP with Gateway macOS: 1.4.34, Windows: 1.4.33.0 All plans

Cloudflare Zero Trust can check if Carbon Black External link icon Open external link is running on a device to determine if a request should be allowed to reach a protected resource.

Before you start, make sure Carbon Black installed on your machine.

​​ Configure the Carbon Black check

In the Zero Trust Dashboard External link icon Open external link , go to Settings > WARP Client. Scroll down to WARP client checks and select Add new. Select Carbon Black. You will be prompted for the following information: Name: Enter a unique name for this device posture check. Operating system: Select your operating system. You will need to configure one posture check per operating system (macOS and Windows currently supported). Application Path: Enter the full path to the Carbon Black process to be checked (for example, c:\program files\CarbonBlack\CarbonBlack.exe ). Signing certificate thumbprint (recommended): Enter the thumbprint of the publishing certificate used to sign the binary. This proves the binary came from Carbon Black and is the recommended way to validate the process. SHA-256 (optional): Enter a SHA-256 value. This is used to validate the SHA256 signature of the binary and ensures the integrity of the binary file on the device. Note: do not fill out this field unless you strictly control updates to Carbon Black, as this will change between versions.

Next, verify that the Carbon Black check is returning the expected results.