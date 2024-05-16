Security Insights

​​ Dashboard analytics

Security Insights focuses on your Cloudflare environment by running security scans at regular intervals. Instead of navigating through each of your domains to review their security issues, the Security Center aggregates all of them into a single dashboard.

The list of insights may include potential security threats, vulnerabilities, compliance risks, insecure configurations, or any other identified risks.

​​ Severity properties

Each insight that is discovered by the Security Insights scan will have the following properties assigned to them: