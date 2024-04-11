Use egress policies to deliver consistent egress IPs

Only available on Enterprise plans.

Egress policies allow you to determine whether your organization’s traffic egresses via the default Cloudflare IP or via a dedicated egress IP assigned to your account.

To create a new egress policy:

In Zero Trust External link icon Open external link , go to Gateway > Egress Policies. Select Add a policy. Name the policy. Build a logical expression that defines the traffic you want to control egress for. For example, you can add a policy to configure all traffic destined for a thrid-party network to use a static source IP: Policy name Selector Operator Value Egress method Access third-party provider Destination IP is 198.51.100.158 Dedicated Cloudflare egress IPs Primary IPv4 address IPv6 address 203.0.113.88 2001:db8::/32 Select Create policy.

For more information, refer to Egress policies.