Use egress policies to deliver consistent egress IPs

Secure your Internet traffic and SaaS apps (Learning Path)
Egress policies allow you to determine whether your organization’s traffic egresses via the default Cloudflare IP or via a dedicated egress IP assigned to your account.

To create a new egress policy:

  1. In Zero Trust, go to Gateway > Egress Policies.

  2. Select Add a policy.

  3. Name the policy.

  4. Build a logical expression that defines the traffic you want to control egress for. For example, you can add a policy to configure all traffic destined for a thrid-party network to use a static source IP:

    Policy nameSelectorOperatorValueEgress method
    Access third-party providerDestination IPis198.51.100.158Dedicated Cloudflare egress IPs
    Primary IPv4 addressIPv6 address
    203.0.113.882001:db8::/32

  5. Select Create policy.

For more information, refer to Egress policies.




