Use egress policies to deliver consistent egress IPs
1 min read
Egress policies allow you to determine whether your organization’s traffic egresses via the default Cloudflare IP or via a dedicated egress IP assigned to your account.
To create a new egress policy:
In Zero Trust, go to Gateway > Egress Policies.
Select Add a policy.
Name the policy.
Build a logical expression that defines the traffic you want to control egress for. For example, you can add a policy to configure all traffic destined for a thrid-party network to use a static source IP:
Policy name Selector Operator Value Egress method Access third-party provider Destination IP is
198.51.100.158
Dedicated Cloudflare egress IPs Primary IPv4 address IPv6 address
203.0.113.88
2001:db8::/32
Select Create policy.
For more information, refer to Egress policies.