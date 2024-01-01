 Skip to content
Pages build environment

Languages

Tool Default version Supported versions Environment variable File
Clojure
Elixir 1.7 1.7 only
Erlang 21 21 only
Go 1.14.4 Any version GO_VERSION
Java 8 8 only
Node.js 12.18.0 Any version NODE_VERSION .nvmrc, .node-version
PHP 5.6 5.6, 7.2, 7.4 only PHP_VERSION
Python 2.7 2.7, 3.5, 3.7 only PYTHON_VERSION runtime.txt, Pipfile
Ruby 2.7.1 Any version between 2.6.2 and 2.7.5 RUBY_VERSION .ruby-version
Swift 5.2.5 Any 5.x version SWIFT_VERSION .swift-version
.NET 3.1.302 
Tools

Tool Default version Supported versions Environment variable
Boot 2.5.2 2.5.2
Bower
Cask
Composer
Doxygen 1.8.6
Emacs 25
Gutenberg (requires environment variable) Any version GUTENBERG_VERSION
Hugo 0.54.0 Any version HUGO_VERSION
GNU Make 3.8.1
ImageMagick 6.7.7
jq 1.5
Leiningen
OptiPNG 0.6.4
npm Corresponds with Node.js version Any version NPM_VERSION
pip Corresponds with Python version
Pipenv Latest version
sqlite3 3.11.0
Yarn 1.22.4 Any version from 0.2.0 to 1.22.19 YARN_VERSION
Zola (requires environment variable) Any version from 0.5.0 and up ZOLA_VERSION 
Build environment

Build environment

Ubuntu 20.04.5
Architecture x86_64 
