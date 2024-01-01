Pages build environment
|Tool
|Default version
|Supported versions
|Environment variable
|File
|Clojure
|Elixir
|1.7
|1.7 only
|Erlang
|21
|21 only
|Go
|1.14.4
|Any version
|
GO_VERSION
|Java
|8
|8 only
|Node.js
|12.18.0
|Any version
|
NODE_VERSION
|.nvmrc, .node-version
|PHP
|5.6
|5.6, 7.2, 7.4 only
|
PHP_VERSION
|Python
|2.7
|2.7, 3.5, 3.7 only
|
PYTHON_VERSION
|runtime.txt, Pipfile
|Ruby
|2.7.1
|Any version between 2.6.2 and 2.7.5
|
RUBY_VERSION
|.ruby-version
|Swift
|5.2.5
|Any 5.x version
|
SWIFT_VERSION
|.swift-version
|.NET
|3.1.302
|Go
|1.21.0
|Any version
|
GO_VERSION
|Node.js
|18.17.1
|Any version
|
NODE_VERSION
|.nvmrc, .node-version
|Python
|3.11.5
|Any version
|
PYTHON_VERSION
|.python-version, runtime.txt
|Ruby
|3.2.2
|Any version
|
RUBY_VERSION
|.ruby-version
|Boot
|2.5.2
|2.5.2
|Bower
|Cask
|Composer
|Doxygen
|1.8.6
|Emacs
|25
|Gutenberg
|(requires environment variable)
|Any version
|
GUTENBERG_VERSION
|Hugo
|0.54.0
|Any version
|
HUGO_VERSION
|GNU Make
|3.8.1
|ImageMagick
|6.7.7
|jq
|1.5
|Leiningen
|OptiPNG
|0.6.4
|npm
|Corresponds with Node.js version
|Any version
|
NPM_VERSION
|pip
|Corresponds with Python version
|Pipenv
|Latest version
|sqlite3
|3.11.0
|Yarn
|1.22.4
|Any version from 0.2.0 to 1.22.19
|
YARN_VERSION
|Zola
|(requires environment variable)
|Any version from 0.5.0 and up
|
ZOLA_VERSION
|Bundler
|2.4.10
|Corresponds with Ruby version
|Embedded Dart Sass
|1.62.1
|Up to 1.62.1
|
EMBEDDED_DART_SASS_VERSION
|gem
|3.4.10
|Corresponds with Ruby version
|Hugo
|0.118.2
|Any version
|
HUGO_VERSION
|npm
|9.6.7
|Corresponds with Node.js version
|pip
|23.2.1
|Corresponds with Python version
|pipx
|1.2.0
|pnpm
|8.7.1
|Any version
|
PNPM_VERSION
|Poetry
|1.6.1
|Yarn
|3.6.3
|Any version
|
YARN_VERSION
|Bun
|1.0.1
|Any version
|
BUN_VERSION