HTTP domain control validation (DCV)
HTTP validation involves adding a DCV token to your customer’s origin.
Non-wildcard custom hostnames
If your custom hostname does not include a wildcard, Cloudflare will always and automatically attempt to complete DCV through HTTP validation, even if you have selected TXT for your validation method.
This HTTP validation should succeed as long as your customer is pointing to your custom hostname and they do not have any CAA records blocking your chosen certificate authority.
Wildcard custom hostnames
HTTP DCV validation is no longer allowed for wildcard certificates. You would instead need to use TXT validation.
Validation methods
HTTP (automatic)
If you value simplicity and your customers can handle a few minutes of downtime, you can rely on Cloudflare automatic HTTP validation.
http validation method, all your customers have to do is add a CNAME to your
$CNAME_TARGET and Cloudflare will take care of the rest.
What happens after you create the custom hostname
Cloudflare contacts one of our Certificate Authority providers and asks them to issue certificates for the specified hostname. The CA will then inform Cloudflare that we need to “demonstrate control” of this hostname by returning a
For example, if you create a new custom hostname for
If you would like to complete the issuance process before asking your customer to update their CNAME (or before changing the resolution of your target CNAME to be proxied by Cloudflare), choose another validation method.
HTTP (manual)
Once you create a new hostname and choose this validation method, you will see the following values after a few seconds:
- API: Within the
sslobject, store the values present in the
validation_recordsarray (specifically
http_urland
http_body).
- Dashboard: When viewing an individual certificate at SSL/TLS > Custom Hostnames, refer to the values for Certificate validation request and Certificate validation response.
At your origin, make the
http_body available in a TXT record at the path specified in
http_url. This path should also be publicly accessible to anyone on the Internet so your CA can access it.
Here is an example NGINX configuration that would return a token:
location "/.well-known/pki-validation/ca3-0052344e54074d9693e89e27486692d6.txt" { return 200 "ca3-be794c5f757b468eba805d1a705e44f6\n";}
Once your configuration is live, test that the DCV text file is in place with
curl:
$ curl "http://http-preval.example.com/.well-known/pki-validation/ca3-0052344e54074d9693e89e27486692d6.txt"ca3-be794c5f757b468eba805d1a705e44f6
On the next check cycle, Cloudflare will ask the CA to recheck the URL, complete validation, and issue the certificate.
If you would like to request an immediate recheck, rather than wait for the next retry, send a PATCH request with the same values as your initial
POST request.