Directory listing
- API: A set of programmatic APIs that can be integrated with local Cloudflare Workers-related workflows.
- Bundling: Review Wrangler's default bundling.
- Commands: Create, develop, and deploy your Cloudflare Workers with Wrangler commands.
- Configuration:
Use a
wrangler.tomlconfiguration file to customize the development and deployment setup for your Worker project and other Developer Platform products.
- Custom builds: Customize how your code is compiled, before being processed by Wrangler.
- Deprecations: The differences between Wrangler versions, specifically deprecations and breaking changes.
- Environments: Deploy the same Worker application with different configuration for each environment.
- Migrations: Review migration guides for specific versions of Wrangler.
- Run in CI/CD: Deploy your Workers within a CI/CD environment.
- Install/Update Wrangler: Get started by installing Wrangler, and update to newer versions by following this guide.
- System environment variables: Local environment variables that can change Wrangler's behavior.