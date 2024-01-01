 Skip to content
Cloudflare Docs

Directory listing

  • API: A set of programmatic APIs that can be integrated with local Cloudflare Workers-related workflows.
  • Bundling: Review Wrangler's default bundling.
  • Commands: Create, develop, and deploy your Cloudflare Workers with Wrangler commands.
  • Configuration: Use a wrangler.toml configuration file to customize the development and deployment setup for your Worker project and other Developer Platform products.
  • Custom builds: Customize how your code is compiled, before being processed by Wrangler.
  • Deprecations: The differences between Wrangler versions, specifically deprecations and breaking changes.
  • Environments: Deploy the same Worker application with different configuration for each environment.
  • Migrations: Review migration guides for specific versions of Wrangler.
  • Run in CI/CD: Deploy your Workers within a CI/CD environment.
  • Install/Update Wrangler: Get started by installing Wrangler, and update to newer versions by following this guide.
  • System environment variables: Local environment variables that can change Wrangler's behavior. 
import { DirectoryListing } from "~/components";


{/*
    `descriptions` is an optional flag which requires pages
    to have a `description` frontmatter property
*/}
<DirectoryListing
    folder="workers/wrangler"
    descriptions
/>
Cloudflare DashboardDiscordCommunityLearning CenterSupport Portal Cookie Settings