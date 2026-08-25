Terraform example

The following example defines a single cache rule for a zone using Terraform. The rule configures several cache settings and sets a custom cache key for incoming requests addressed at example.net .

Terraform cloudflare_ruleset resource # Cache rule configuring cache settings and defining custom cache keys resource "cloudflare_ruleset" "cache_rules_example" { zone_id = "<ZONE_ID>" name = "Set cache settings" description = "Set cache settings for incoming requests" kind = "zone" phase = "http_request_cache_settings" rules = [ { ref = "cache_settings_custom_cache_key" description = "Set cache settings and custom cache key for example.net" expression = "(http.host eq \" example.net \" )" action = "set_cache_settings" action_parameters = { edge_ttl = { mode = "override_origin" default = 60 status_code_ttl = [ { status_code = 200 value = 50 }, { status_code_range = { from = 201 to = 300 } value = 30 } ] } browser_ttl = { mode = "respect_origin" } serve_stale = { disable_stale_while_updating = true } respect_strong_etags = true cache_key = { ignore_query_strings_order = false cache_deception_armor = true custom_key = { query_string = { exclude = { all = true } } header = { include = [ "habc" , "hdef" ] check_presence = [ "habc_t" , "hdef_t" ] exclude_origin = true } cookie = { include = [ "cabc" , "cdef" ] check_presence = [ "cabc_t" , "cdef_t" ] } user = { device_type = true geo = false } host = { resolved = true } } } origin_error_page_passthru = false } } ] } Use the ref field to get stable rule IDs across updates when using Terraform. Adding this field prevents Terraform from recreating the rule on changes. For more information, refer to Troubleshooting in the Terraform documentation.

The following example configures Vary. It normalizes Accept and Accept-Language , and bypasses cache for any other header in the origin Vary response.

Terraform example: Cache expected Vary responses variable "zone_id" { type = string } resource "cloudflare_ruleset" "cache_vary_example" { zone_id = var . zone_id name = "Set cache settings" description = "Set cache settings for incoming requests" kind = "zone" phase = "http_request_cache_settings" rules = [ { ref = "cache_vary" description = "Cache expected Vary responses" expression = "(http.host eq \" example.com \" )" action = "set_cache_settings" action_parameters = { cache = true vary = { default = { action = "bypass" } headers = { "accept" = { action = "normalize" media_types = [ "text/html" , "application/json" ] } "accept-language" = { action = "normalize" languages = [ "en" , "fr" , "de" ] } } } } } ] } Use the ref field to get stable rule IDs across updates when using Terraform. Adding this field prevents Terraform from recreating the rule on changes. For more information, refer to Troubleshooting in the Terraform documentation.

For additional guidance on using Terraform with Cloudflare, refer to Terraform.