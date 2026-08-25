The following example defines a single cache rule for a zone using Terraform. The rule configures several cache settings and sets a custom cache key for incoming requests addressed at example.net.
Terraform cloudflare_ruleset resource
Use the ref field to get stable rule IDs across updates when using Terraform. Adding this field prevents Terraform from recreating the rule on changes. For more information, refer to Troubleshooting in the Terraform documentation.
The following example configures Vary. It normalizes Accept and Accept-Language, and bypasses cache for any other header in the origin Vary response.
Terraform example: Cache expected Vary responses
Use the ref field to get stable rule IDs across updates when using Terraform. Adding this field prevents Terraform from recreating the rule on changes. For more information, refer to Troubleshooting in the Terraform documentation.
For additional guidance on using Terraform with Cloudflare, refer to Terraform.