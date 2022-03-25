Enable Logpush to Sumo Logic
Cloudflare Logpush supports pushing logs directly to Sumo Logic via the Cloudflare dashboard or via API.
Manage via the Cloudflare dashboard
Enable Logpush to Sumo Logic via the dashboard.
To enable the Cloudflare Logpush service:
Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard.
Select the Enterprise domain you want to use with Logpush.
Go to Analytics > Logs.
Click Connect a service. A modal window opens where you will need to complete several steps.
Select the dataset you want to push to a storage service.
Select the data fields to include in your logs. Add or remove fields later by modifying your settings in Logs > Logpush.
Select Sumo Logic.
Enter or select the HTTP Source Address. Note that the same collector can be used for multiple Logpush jobs, but each job must have a dedicated source.
Click Validate access.
Enter the Ownership token (included in a file or log Cloudflare sends to your provider) and click Prove ownership. To find the ownership token, click the Open button in the Overview tab of the ownership challenge file.
Click Save and Start Pushing to finish enabling Logpush.
Once connected, Cloudflare lists Sumo Logic as a connected service under Logs > Logpush. Edit or remove connected services from here.
Manage via API
Cloudflare can send logs to a Hosted Collector with HTTP Logs & Metrics as the source. Once you have set up a collector, you simply provide the HTTP Source Address (a unique URL) to which logs can be posted.Only roles with Cloudflare Log Share edit permissions can read and configure Logpush jobs because job configurations may contain sensitive information. Ensure Log Share permissions are enabled, before attempting to read or configure a Logpush job.
To enable Logpush to Sumo Logic:
Configure a Hosted Collector. Refer to instructions from Sumo Logic.
Configure an HTTP Logs & Metrics Source. Refer to instructions from Sumo Logic. The last step indicates how to get the HTTP Source Address (URL).
Provide the HTTP Source Address (URL) when prompted by the Logpush API or UI.