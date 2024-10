Geographic locations

<customer_name>@journaling.mxrecord.io US Best option to ensure all email traffic processing happens US data centers.

<customer_name>@journaling.mailstream-eu-primary.mxrecord.io EU Best option to ensure all email traffic processing happens in Germany, with backup to US data centers.

<customer_name>@journaling.mailstream-eu1.mxrecord.io EU Best option to ensure all email traffic processing happens within the EU without backup to US data centers.

<customer_name>@journaling.mailstream-bom.mxrecord.mx India Best option to ensure all email traffic processing happens within India.

<customer_name>@journaling.mailstream-india-primary.mxrecord.mx India Same as mailstream-bom.mxrecord.mx , with backup to US data centers.

<customer_name>@journaling.mailstream-asia.mxrecord.mx India Best option to ensure all email traffic processing happens in India, with Australia data centers as backup.

<customer_name>@journaling.mailstream-syd.area1.cloudflare.net Australia / New Zealand Best option to ensure all email traffic processing happens within Australia.